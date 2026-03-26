SPAR Group and ReposiTrak Launch Integrated Service to Help Retailers Protect Sales, Reduce Labor Pressure, and Keep Shelves Full

SALT LAKE CITY & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) and SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) today announced a strategic agreement designed specifically to help retailers improve on‑shelf availability, reduce store‑level labor strain, and ensure that high‑velocity products reach the shelf quickly and consistently.

Retailers continue to face rising expectations from shoppers while managing tight labor markets, and increasing operational complexity driven by the evolving use of the store for online fulfillment. The new ReposiTrak–SPAR solution directly addresses these pressures by combining:

ReposiTrak’s proprietary technologies for scan‑based trading, perpetual inventory accuracy, out‑of‑stock detection, and route optimization with

for scan‑based trading, perpetual inventory accuracy, out‑of‑stock detection, and route optimization with SPAR’s nationwide, on‑demand service workforce capable of executing merchandising tasks in any store, anywhere in the country.

Together, the companies deliver a practical, scalable way for retailers to maintain strong in‑stock performance without adding workload to store teams.

A New Model: Surge Merchandising for Retail Reality

A standout component of the partnership is surge or on-demand merchandising — a coordinated service that aligns field labor with the arrival of critical inventory. When trucks arrive with promotional items, seasonal goods, or high‑velocity SKUs, SPAR teams can be dispatched immediately to:

Relieve pressure on store employees

Ensure product is stocked quickly and correctly

Prevent sales loss from delayed shelf placement

Support stores during peak periods or labor shortages

This model gives retailers a flexible labor buffer exactly when and where it’s needed.

Retailers Gain Actionable Intelligence + Guaranteed Execution

“Retailers don’t need more dashboards — they need problems solved and actions taken,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our platform identifies the exact products and locations where action is required. SPAR brings people who can execute that action. Together, we’re giving retailers a way to protect sales and reduce operational stress.”

“Retailers are asking for solutions that lighten the load on store teams while improving the shopper experience,” said William Linnane, President and Chief Executive Officer, SPAR Group. “By pairing ReposiTrak’s real‑time insights with our national service footprint, we can help retailers keep shelves full, stores organized, and customers satisfied — without adding to store labor.”

Built for Today’s Retail Environment

The integrated service is available immediately to retailers and suppliers across the United States and is designed to support:

Grocery

Mass

Club

Dollar

Convenience

Specialty retail

This strategic partnership creates a unique capability. The marriage of advanced technology and the skilled, on-demand workforce.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) is an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing and distribution solutions to retailers and brands. We provide resources and analytics that improve brand experiences and transform retail spaces. We offer a unique combination of scale and flexibility with a passion for client results that separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.

About ReposiTrak, Inc.

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit repositrak.com