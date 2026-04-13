STAPLE Investments Partners With Corporate Travel Services (CTS) to Support Long-Term, Mission-Aligned Growth

NORTHVILLE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STAPLE Investments, an evergreen investment firm focused on long-term stewardship of mission-centric companies, has announced a partnership with Corporate Travel Services (CTS), a leading provider of travel, tours, and event management services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CTS is a rare combination of mission, operational excellence, and care for the traveler. Our role is to be a steady, values‑aligned partner.. Share

CTS, founded in 1965, is known for its family-owned heritage, emphasis on customized travel experiences, and reputation for integrity, excellence, and attention to detail. The partnership supports CTS’s next stage of growth with additional resources for technology and operations. CTS will continue under its current leadership team, maintaining the service experience customers and employees value.

“STAPLE recognizes the value of the culture we’ve built over decades,” said John Hale, President of CTS. “This strategic investment strengthens our ability to deliver the same high-touch service at greater scale, and it reinforces the trusted relationships our clients and partners value most.”

“Our mission is to enhance lives and promote culture, and we deliver on that with trips and events that are personal, well-run, and meaningful,” said David DiFranco, Chief Executive Officer of CTS. “With STAPLE’s long-term, mission-aligned approach, we can invest in the talent, systems, and infrastructure that make every journey smoother from planning through on-the-ground execution, while staying true to what has made CTS special since 1965.”

“We’re honored to partner with CTS,” said Timothy Reichert, Managing Partner and Co-CEO at STAPLE Investments. “CTS is a rare combination of mission, operational excellence, and care for the traveler. Our role is to be a steady, values‑aligned partner – supporting the team with evergreen capital and operating resources so they can create experiences that deepen faith and understanding, strengthen communities, and build a durable culture."

About CTS:

Corporate Travel Services (CTS) is a full-service, family-owned tour operator and event producer, specializing in educational tours, faith-based pilgrimage travel, classic performances, themed cruises, event management, and luxury journeys. Based in Northville, Michigan, CTS has built its reputation over nearly 60 years on customized travel experiences, personalized service, and fostering cultural and spiritual enrichment for its travelers.

About STAPLE Investments:

STAPLE Investments is a long‑duration, evergreen investment firm that partners with high‑quality, mission‑centric companies for the very long-term. STAPLE is not traditional private equity; it focuses on stewardship, employee flourishing, and durable customer value.