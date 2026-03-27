FranklinCovey Provides Customized Solutions for Healthcare Organizations to Solve Key Issues: Nurse Retention and Patient Satisfaction

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), a global leadership and organizational performance partner, is providing customized solutions for healthcare organizations to address the most pressing challenges they face today, including nurse retention and patient satisfaction.

Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO, said, “The key for senior hospital leaders is to focus on what really matters−great patient outcomes, which are driven by high employee engagement and consistent execution..." Share

FranklinCovey is partnering with hospital leaders to help them build teams that deliver extraordinary patient outcomes. And the documented results are exceptional.

Today’s hospital leaders face unprecedented disruption. Rising costs, workforce shortages, advancing AI, regulatory shifts, employee burnout, cybersecurity threats, and supply chain disruptions are converging simultaneously — all while leaders are expected to accomplish more with fewer resource without compromising patient care.

Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO, said, “The key for senior hospital leaders is to focus on what really matters — great patient outcomes, which are driven by high employee engagement and consistent execution. By building agility and trust, embracing emerging technologies, and creating a cadence of consistent execution, these leaders can help their teams effectively navigate change, reduce burnout and disengagement, and improve patient satisfaction.”

“The demands on CNOs and nurse leaders today are extraordinary,” said Holly Procter, FranklinCovey Enterprise President and former CRO of Incredible Health. “They're asked to transform care delivery, retain talent, and improve outcomes all at once, often with fewer resources. But when they foster trust and collaboration and manage change effectively, their teams push through uncertainty and find new ways to grow, care, and achieve greatness. We're honored to partner with them and bring decades of healthcare experience to help them achieve outcomes that matter most."

FranklinCovey’s Partnership with Healthcare Organizations Yields Exceptional Outcomes

FranklinCovey has partnered with numerous healthcare organizations to achieve measurable, documented results, including Baptist Health, Sanford Health, Ballard Health, Kaiser Permanente, Advent Health and Hoag Hospital. (See healthcare case studies.)

Improved in-patient satisfaction from 26 th to 76 th percentile within four months (Not-for-profit healthcare network)

to 76 percentile within four months (Not-for-profit healthcare network) 50% reduction in leadership turnover (Advent Health)

50% increase in employee engagement and 37% increase in team trust (500+ bed hospital system)

52% reduction in perioperative incidents (Metropolitan area hospital)

Moved Press Ganey scores (among all hospitals) from 14th to 95th percentile in one quarter (100+ bed medical center)

Procter said, “FranklinCovey continues to deepen its impact in healthcare by helping hospital systems solve their most pressing challenges, and documenting the outcomes that prove it's working.”

FranklinCovey Will Offer Complimentary Webcasts and Events for Senior Hospital Leaders to Help Them Build Cultures of Trust, Drive Workforce Engagement, and Create Consistent Patient Experiences

The webcasts and events for senior hospital leaders will be held in April and May in major US cities. They will feature New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author Stephen M. R. Covey, author of The Speed of Trust and Trust & Inspire, who has partnered with over 100 healthcare organizations worldwide to achieve strategic objectives. Other presenters will include senior healthcare professionals and consultants. Attendees will learn the principles and practices that build cultures of trust, drive workforce engagement, and create consistent patient experiences.

WEBCASTS

The High Trust Hospital: How Great Leadership Drives Workforce Engagement and Patient Experience

Date: April 7, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm ET

Key Takeaways: Learn how to close the trust-driven leadership performance gap — transforming communication, culture, and team engagement to improve retention, reduce costs, elevate patient experience, and deliver measurable workforce results.

Presenters: Stephen M. R. Covey, New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author Candice Saunders, FACHE, former President and CEO of Wellstar Health System, who joined Wellstar in March 2007 as president of Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center. She was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wellstar Health System in May 2013 and was appointed president and CEO in July 2015. She retired in 2025.

Registration: https://www.franklincovey.com/events/webcast-series/the-high-trust-hospital/

Excellence as the Standard: Creating a Consistent Hospital Experience

Date: April 23, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Key Takeaways: Attendees will learn how to transform patient experience from an aspiration into a predictable, scalable outcome. They will also learn how to create the organizational focus, clarity, and measurable momentum required to drive top-tier patient loyalty and clinical excellence.

Presenters: Doug Puzey, FranklinCovey Regional Practice Leader, instrumental in developing the 4 Disciplines of Execution, he helps hospital systems achieve their desired outcomes. Sherry Nolfe, Chief Nursing Officer, DNP, RN, Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. Nolfe has served Loma Linda University Health since 2005 and oversees all clinical operations for Loma Linda University Children’s Health.

Registration: https://www.franklincovey.com/events/webcast-series/excellence-as-the-standard/

LIVE EVENTS

The High Trust Hospital: How Great Leadership Drives Workforce Engagement and Patient Experience

Cities and Dates (events run from 8:30 am – 10:30 am): Atlanta: April 21 Los Angeles: April 23 Houston: April 28 Dallas: April 29 Chicago: May 5

Key Takeaways: Learn how to close the trust-driven leadership performance gap — transforming communication, culture, and team engagement to improve retention, reduce costs, elevate patient experience, and deliver measurable workforce results.

Presenters: All Cities: Stephen M. R. Covey, New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author Los Angeles : Dr. Anthony Hilliard, CEO, MD FACC of Loma Linda University Health Hospitals, who leads a six-hospital system. He will share the principles they utilized to move their hospital from the 40 th to the 85 th percentile in patient experience and sustained it. Houston: Rafia Saqib, MSBE, MBA, LSSGB, a director and leader from MD Anderson, who will share how their organization uses trust-centered leadership and predictable execution to strengthen culture and elevate results. Steve Sosland, former COO of a rural Texas hospital and former Vice Chancellor for Leader and Culture Development at Texas Tech University System, will share how he led his organization to receive the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award by building a culture rooted in trust, accountability and shared purpose. Dallas: Dr. Brennan Lewis, DNP, APRN, PCNS-DC, NEA-BC, Senior Vice President of Nursing Excellence, Innovation, and Patient Experience at Children’s Health. With more than 23 years of progressive nursing and leadership experience, she will share how Children’s Health has applied leadership principles to strengthen culture and accelerate results.

Registration: Seating is limited. To request an invitation to these exclusive live events for senior hospital leaders, email Cheryl.Anderson@FranklinCovey.com.

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), a global leadership and organizational performance partner, gives strategy the human edge. We help clients achieve breakthrough results and transform how they execute strategy at scale.

Our Enterprise and Education Divisions develop high-performing leaders at all levels of the organization and align people around purpose and priorities. Through proven, principle-centered frameworks and practices, we build high-trust leaders, teams, and cultures and help organizations translate strategy into consistent execution.

Our approach enables lasting, repeatable results by helping clients identify, align, and execute their most important priorities. This approach has been tested and refined through more than 40 years of work with tens of thousands of leaders and organizations — from Fortune 100 and 500 companies to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as educational institutions and government entities.

We provide professional services in over 160 countries and territories through directly owned operations and licensee partners, serving both enterprise and education clients. Our solutions are delivered through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass® and Leader in Me® subscriptions which combine world-class content and tools with the trusted expertise of consultants, coaches, and facilitators and are available in multiple modalities and in more than 20 languages.

Learn more at FranklinCovey.com and explore our exclusive content on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.