Veritone Announces Strategic Agreement with Oracle to Accelerate Enterprise AI and AI Data Economy

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Oracle to migrate Veritone AI solutions to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). By adopting OCI as a preferred cloud and infrastructure provider, Veritone will enhance the scalability, security, and performance of its AI offerings, including its aiWARE platform, Veritone Data Refinery (VDR) and Veritone Data Marketplace (VDM).

As the demand for scalable, secure, and sovereign AI infrastructure continues to grow, Veritone plans to use OCI’s high-performance AI infrastructure to power its aiWARE platform. In addition, Veritone will leverage OCI’s distributed cloud – spanning the edge, a customer’s datacenter multi-cloud environments, and the public cloud – to help meet security and data residency requirements.

“Through this partnership with Oracle, we are strengthening our leadership in managing unstructured data and complex, multi-model AI workflows while reinforcing our commitment to delivering robust, dynamic AI solutions,” said Ryan Steelberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veritone. “By migrating and expanding some of our most critical workloads to OCI, we expect to further support our commercial and public sector customers with the performance, security, and scalability they require to stay ahead in an AI-driven world and further scale VDR.”

Supporting Veritone Customers Across Key Industries

With this partnership, Veritone will be able to expand its services and grow its business across three core areas:

Commercial (Media, Sports, Entertainment, and News): Veritone plans to use OCI’s low-latency networking and high-performance storage to enhance the performance and scale of its Digital Media Hub (DMH) and content licensing services. Together, Veritone and Oracle enable media partners like NCAA, CBS News, Augusta National, and ESPN to more intelligently search, manage, and monetize their archives while unlocking richer audience insights and more effective content personalization.

Public Sector: Veritone plans to deploy its AI-powered Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS) on OCI in environments designed to support U.S. government and public sector requirements, including CJIS and FedRAMP-authorized environments. This is intended to help agencies modernize data and investigative workflows with a secure, compliant, and resilient environment.

AI Data Economy: Veritone will continue to expand its data services through VDR and VDM. VDR, with a rapidly expanding demand pipeline, will leverage OCI to accelerate and cost-efficiently transform and tokenize raw, unstructured data, including audio and video, into high-quality training datasets. VDM will leverage OCI to further expand the volume of premium data available to the world’s leading AI developers.

“Veritone has built strong capabilities in AI, especially in managing unstructured data and supporting complex media workflows,” said Chris Gandolfo, executive vice president, North America OCI Sales & Engineering, Oracle. “By working together, we are helping organizations—particularly in regulated and data-intensive industries—deploy and scale AI initiatives with security, performance, and control.”

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds enterprise AI and data solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone or Oracle. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s and Oracle's respective SEC filings. Although both companies believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized.