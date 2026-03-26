Owlet Joins Babylist to Donate Product to Children's Hospital Los Angeles in Support of Make March Matter Campaign

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, joins Babylist in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), one of the nation's top-ranked children's hospitals, and its 11th annual Make March Matter campaign benefiting critical pediatric care. The event, held at the Babylist Showroom in Beverly Hills, brings Owlet’s mission of giving every baby the best possible start in life directly to families who need it most.

Owlet joins Babylist in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles and its 11th annual Make March Matter campaign benefiting critical pediatric care. Share

Owlet's contribution encompasses $39,000 in product donations to CHLA's Newborn Intensive Critical Care Unit (NICCU), including Dream Sock® monitors, Dream Duo™ 3 bundles, and swaddles for NICCU families.

"The families in CHLA's NICCU are navigating some of the most overwhelming moments of their lives. Owlet offers them peace of mind by giving them a tool to bridge the hospital and the home," said Liz Teran, Chief Parent Officer at Owlet. "We are grateful to work with Babylist in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles for this campaign. Make March Matter is a natural extension of everything we stand for at Owlet, and we're proud to put our products in the hands of the families who need them most.”

Make March Matter is CHLA's annual fundraising campaign, mobilizing individuals, families, and companies across the country to support the hospital's life-saving work. CHLA cares for children with the most complex and critical conditions, and its NICCU represents the frontline of that mission. Babylist, the leading baby registry and parenting resource, serves as a key campaign partner and hosted the March 24th event at its Beverly Hills Showroom.

"Helping families welcome their baby into the world is at the core of everything we do at Babylist, and our social impact work is no exception,” said Molly Goodson, VP of Brand & Media, Babylist. “We're so proud to host this event at our Showroom with the support of partners like Owlet, whose commitment to giving every baby the best possible start aligns so deeply with our own. Seeing Owlet's technology go directly into the hands of NICCU families through the care packages we assembled is exactly the kind of impact we set out to create in supporting Make March Matter."

Owlet's participation reflects the Company's commitment to health equity, ensuring that medical-grade infant monitoring technology reaches families facing the most acute need during their baby's earliest days. The Company's advocacy arm, Owlet Cares, has donated over $2.5 million in product and charitable support since 2021 and works with more than 40 global nonprofit partners to improve the lives of babies and families. Owlet is also actively working to expand insurance-supported access to FDA-cleared BabySat®, a prescription pediatric pulse oximeter, now available to TRICARE members and Medicaid families through its partnerships with durable medical equipment (DME) providers.

Dream Sock is the #1 smart baby monitor* and remains the first and only FDA-cleared over-the-counter infant wearable monitor on the market, while Dream Duo 3 pairs that clinical-grade monitoring with the Dream Sight™ smart video monitor in a single system. Used by more than 2.5 million families across 30+ countries to date, Owlet is building upon a vast pediatric health dataset and establishing a new standard for what infant care at home can look like.

For more information on Make March Matter, visit chla.org/makemarchmatter. To learn more about Owlet's products and mission, visit www.owletcare.com.

*Circana dollar share data; sourced 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT), a leading pediatric health platform, is the only company in the world to offer U.S. FDA-cleared and internationally medically-certified wearable pediatric monitors, delivering hospital-grade technology directly in the home. Our award-winning pediatric products and innovative software combine clinically tested monitoring systems, an integrated video platform, and a simple, easy-to-use app, providing parents with real-time health insights to stay informed on their child’s well-being, support restful sleep, and provide peace of mind anywhere. Since 2012, more than 2.5 million parents have trusted Owlet to monitor their children's well-being and sleep. This adoption has fueled one of the largest collections of pediatric health and sleep data in the world, powering innovations that bridge the critical gap between hospital and home. Owlet is driving a new standard in pediatric wellness by pairing advanced medical technology with consumer-friendly design. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to give every baby and every family the best possible start in life. Learn more at www.owletcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram for company news and updates.

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