Steak Escape Chooses Square to Modernize its 23 Locations Amid Transformation

DISTRIBUTED-WORKFORCE/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steak Escape, the quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept beloved for its fresh-grilled cheesesteaks and made-to-order grill line, has selected Square as its unified commerce platform powering its 23 locations. With a growing franchise network including drive-thru restaurants, Steak Escape is investing in modern infrastructure to support its next phase of expansion. The transition to Square marks a strategic step forward for the brand as it prioritizes speed, multi-location consistency, and a seamless experience across every customer touchpoint.

Founded in 1982 by self-proclaimed “cheesesteak addicts” Ken Smith and Mark Turner, Steak Escape has spent four decades proving that guests deserve something better than an ordinary sandwich. What began in a 209-square-foot space in Columbus, Ohio has evolved into a thriving franchise serving fresh-grilled cheesesteaks, sandwiches, and daily hand-cut fries through an open-kitchen format that puts quality and transparency front and center.

“We’re rebuilding Steak Escape for long-term relevance: across the menu, the franchise system, and the technology that powers it all,” said Kyle Turner, CEO of Steak Escape. “For us, this move wasn’t just about replacing our old POS. It was about creating a system that gives our operators and corporate leadership real-time visibility, tighter cost control, and the ability to execute consistently at every location. Square stood out because it brings everything together – from the frontline to the back office – with an interface our teams love using and that’s scalable for our future.”

From Fragmented Systems to a Unified Platform

Prior to Square, Steak Escape operated on a fragmented technology stack that limited visibility and created operational friction across locations. As the business evolved, the need for a more connected, scalable system became clear – particularly as franchise complexity increased and drive-thru operations became a larger part of the business.

“As a longtime owner and operator, I’ve lived firsthand how disconnected systems can create serious friction in day-to-day operations,” continued Turner. “Until now, we had a patchwork tech stack that wasn’t communicating the way it should. As we look toward our next stage of growth, we need actionable data and franchisor-level visibility every day. Square was built to meet these needs.”

After evaluating multiple platforms, Steak Escape chose Square for its customer data capabilities, innovative hardware, open APIs, rollout support, and advantageous total cost of ownership (TCO). The decision came down to finding a long-term strategic partner, not just a vendor, who would support the brand's vision for growth while remaining intuitive for frontline teams.

Steak Escape now operates on Square's comprehensive commerce platform, utilizing Square Register for in-store service, Square Handheld for drive-thru ordering, Square Kitchen Display System for seamless kitchen communication, and Square Kiosk for self-service ordering. On the backend, Steak Escape is a food & beverage (F&B) user of Square for Franchises management solution. The brand also leverages Square's first-party integrations for loyalty, marketing, and online ordering, alongside an integration with Restaurant365 for financial management.

A Platform Built for Franchise Enablement

One of the most immediate impacts of the Square rollout has been on employee experience. Frontline team members have embraced the platform's ease of use, which reduces training time and allows staff to focus on hospitality rather than wrestling with technology.

“Multi-entity franchises introduce a level of operational complexity that disconnected tools simply can’t support,” said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales & Marketing at Block. “We built our platform to solve the unique challenges faced by these F&B sellers. With Square, brands can manage menus, reporting, and performance across their entire network, while integrating with our ecosystem partners for even deeper insights and visibility. It’s a unified approach that helps franchisors and operators stay aligned, move faster, and keep focus on their customers.”

As Steak Escape looks ahead, the brand is focused on continuing to expand its footprint while staying true to its core values: passion, purpose, and pride. With Square as its technology foundation, the company has the infrastructure to scale, the insights to make smarter decisions, and the confidence to grow without losing what has made the brand a cheesesteak favorite for 40 years.

For more information about Square’s solutions for food & beverage (F&B) sellers, visit: https://squareup.com/us/en/restaurants.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.

About Steak Escape

Founded in 1982 in Columbus, Ohio, Steak Escape is a quick-service restaurant franchise specializing in fresh-grilled cheesesteaks, sandwiches, and fries. Known for its made-to-order grill line and open-kitchen format, Steak Escape operates 23 locations across the United States, many featuring drive-thru service. The brand's mission is to be the day's highlight for everyone who walks through the door, guided by core values of passion, purpose, and pride. For more information, visit https://steakescape.com/.