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Oncor Electric Acquires Key Land in Ellis County for 765-kV Substation Project

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Christopher Khoury & Edward Bogel at Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) represented an investor in the recent sale of land to Oncor Electric Delivery in Ellis County, Texas on Farrar Road. The transaction supports Oncor's development of a substation and switch station as part of its new 765-kV transmission project.

Project Details
As power demand across Texas accelerates—driven largely by hyperscale data centers and industrial growth—grid infrastructure is entering a new era. In addition to the close proximity of the property to the Stainback 345-kV substation, Oncor’s acquisition of land in Ellis, County for the development of the future 765-kV/345-kV substation and switch station, is a significant step forward in connecting the pieces of Texas’ emerging extra-high-voltage transmission backbone. This land sale enables Oncor to build critical infrastructure to meet surging electricity demand. This 765-kV substation plans for energization in the coming years pending regulatory approval. Ellis County, near Waxahachie and Red Oak, is a hotspot for such data center growth, with projects like Databank, Compass, Google, Amazon, Skybox, Stack and QTS data center campuses.

Regional Impact & Role of the New 765KV Substation
Substations are the nodes of the transmission grid, where power is transformed, routed, and distributed. The 765-kV substation in Ellis, County would serve several critical functions:

1. Interconnection Point for the 765-kV Backbone
The new substation would tie into long-distance transmission lines designed to move electricity across Texas with minimal losses.
2. Step-Down Transformation
Electricity entering at a 765-kV Substation would be stepped down to 345-kV Substations, allowing power to flow into regional transmission networks that serve cities, industry, and data centers.
3. Load Aggregation
Large-load customers such as hyperscale data centers often connect at 345-kV substations, which themselves are fed by higher-voltage transmission.
The new substation essentially becomes the bridge between statewide power flows and local demand.

Broker Role and Current Marketing
DB2RE, a Dallas-based firm specializing in land brokerage, handled representation for the investor in this deal. The firm is now actively marketing up to 1,600 acres of surrounding land, positioning it for further data center development amid regional expansion.

Contacts

For more information about this transaction, please contact:

info@db2re.com
db2re.com

Industry:

Davidson Bogel Real Estate

Release Versions
English

Contacts

For more information about this transaction, please contact:

info@db2re.com
db2re.com

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