eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Help Ferris Family Medicine, P.A. Improve Patient Care and Operational Efficiency with AI-Powered Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, one of the largest ambulatory cloud EHRs, today announced that Ferris Family Medicine, P.A., a family practice based out of Texas, is utilizing Sunoh.ai and eClinicalWorks AI-powered solutions to streamline operations, improve documentation, and enhance patient care. Since leveraging AI, the practice reports increased provider and staff positive experience, paving the way for a more seamless and personalized patient experience. Additionally, patient-centric billing solutions have streamlined collections.

“Sunoh.ai has improved our workflows drastically. By capturing entire patient-provider conversations—including those in Spanish—it allows us to focus on delivering quality care instead of getting caught up in documentation." Share

“Sunoh.ai is saving our providers two hours daily,” said Denise Kramer, RN, Office Manager at Ferris Family Medicine, P.A. “Sunoh.ai has improved our workflows drastically. By capturing entire patient-provider conversations—including those in Spanish—it allows us to focus on delivering quality care instead of getting caught up in documentation. It seamlessly integrates with eClinicalWorks, allowing us to have an uninterrupted conversation with patients while ensuring the entire conversation is captured without missing any information.”

Kramer also added, “Additionally, we have adopted PRISMA to consolidate and organize patient records from multiple sources, which has been vital for offering valuable insights and efficiently managing patient information. Patient-facing solutions such as healow Pay and healow Statements have been game-changers for our practice. These tools have made it easier for patients to pay their bills and have improved our collection rates.”

Ferris Family Medicine, P.A. has been a trusted healthcare provider in Ferris, Texas, for over 40 years. The practice offers expert care in Cardiology, Hypertension, Family Medicine, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, with a special focus on Metabolic Care, including diabetes and weight management. By utilizing advanced technology and testing, the practice delivers high-quality, compassionate care to 50-60 patients daily. Ferris Family Medicine remains a cornerstone of the community, fostering lifelong relationships and helping patients achieve better health and well-being.

“We’re proud to support Ferris Family Medicine’s long-standing commitment to patient care and community health,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “By embracing innovative, AI-powered solutions, they’ve streamlined operations, enhanced patient engagement, and improved clinical workflows. We are committed to leveraging technology to deliver seamless, compassionate care, and we are honored to be their partner on this journey.”

eClinicalWorks continues to lead healthcare innovation, empowering providers with AI solutions that boost operational efficiency and strengthen patient-provider connections. Trusted by over 90,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai remains dedicated to improving healthcare delivery and outcomes. Ferris Family Medicine, P.A. remains committed to leveraging eClinicalWorks and healow solutions to enhance operational efficiency and patient engagement.

About Ferris Family Medicine, P.A.

Ferris Family Medicine, P.A. has been a trusted healthcare provider in the Ferris, Texas, community for over 40 years. Dedicated to reducing health risks and addressing current health concerns, the practice offers expert care in Cardiology, Hypertension, Family Medicine, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, with a special focus on Metabolic Care, including diabetes and weight management. Committed to patient well-being, Ferris Family Medicine utilizes advanced cardiovascular testing to help prevent and manage health risks, ensuring the highest level of care for its patients. For more information, visit https://cardiometabolichealthsolutions.com/.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a leading medical AI scribe, working as an independent App or integrated with an EHR, designed to seamlessly transcribe natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation. The AI medical scribe offers a unique and immersive experience, making clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit Sunoh.ai.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.