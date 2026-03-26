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KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BX 2026-ALOHA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to three classes of BX 2026-ALOHA, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $1.24 billion floating rate, interest-only mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options and require monthly interest-only payments. The loan will be secured by the borrower's fee simple interests in 36 properties and by the borrower’s pledge of equity in the owner of the leasehold interest for one property, which collectively encompass a total of 3.8 million sf. The portfolio is comprised of 20 retail assets (75.6% of loan balance), 15 industrial assets (22.3%), and two office assets (2.1%). All 37 portfolio properties are located in Hawaii, dispersed across the islands of O’ahu (72.5% of loan balance), Maui (11.6%), Kauai (8.7%), and Big Island (7.3%). As of March 2026, the portfolio was 92.7% leased to a granular roster of over 670 unique tenants.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, its Methodology for Rating Interest-Only Certificates in CMBS Transactions, and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the subject of approximately $102.9 million, which is 9.1% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $1.22 billion, which is 31.7% below the appraiser’s as-is value. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 101.3%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1014172

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Kieran Hall, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1225
kieran.hall@kbra.com

Michael McGorty, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2393
michael.mcgorty@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
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Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Kieran Hall, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1225
kieran.hall@kbra.com

Michael McGorty, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2393
michael.mcgorty@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

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