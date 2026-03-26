StubHub Opens Direct Path from Primary Ticketing to 125 Million Fans, Expanding with vivenu

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StubHub (NYSE: STUB), the world’s largest ticket marketplace, and vivenu, a leading global ticketing platform, today announced a partnership that gives event organizers on vivenu’s platform direct access to StubHub’s audience of more than 125 million fans in 200+ countries. The connection is live today, is free to use, and requires no exclusive commitment.

“Our partnership with vivenu gives every organizer on their platform a direct line to 125 million fans worldwide, at zero cost and with no strings attached." Share

The partnership works through a direct connection between vivenu’s ticketing system and StubHub’s marketplace. Any organizer using vivenu can now choose to list tickets on StubHub from their existing dashboard with a click of a button. When a fan purchases a ticket on StubHub, the sale syncs automatically and that ticket is removed across all other organizer’s sales channels. StubHub handles payments, customer support, and delivery.

This type of direct connection between a ticketing platform and a marketplace is central to how StubHub believes ticket distribution should work. Historically, organizers have had limited options for reaching fans beyond their primary sales channel. StubHub’s Open Distribution model – a model previously called “Direct Issuance” – changes that by partnering directly with the ticketing platforms organizers already use, rather than requiring them to adopt new tools or sign exclusive deals. vivenu is one of a growing number of ticketing platforms building this kind of connection with StubHub.

vivenu serves more than 1,000 clients across 50+ countries, including organizations behind the Grammy Awards, HYROX, and major university athletics programs. Each of those clients can now activate StubHub as an additional distribution channel in just a few clicks.

“Organizers shouldn’t have to choose between their ticketing provider and their ability to reach fans,” said Shaun Stewart, VP of Open Distribution at StubHub. “Our partnership with vivenu gives every organizer on their platform a direct line to 125 million fans worldwide, at zero cost and with no strings attached. This is the direction ticket distribution is heading, and we’re building the infrastructure to make it happen.”

“Our mission is to put ticket sellers first by giving them the tools to be masters of their own house,” said Simon Hennes, CEO of vivenu. “Partnering with StubHub gives our clients a direct path to the world’s largest ticket marketplace, with the peace of mind that their data and operations remain fully under their control.”

Partners on vivenu are taking advantage of this new integration and showcasing support:

"For an independent festival operation, it's simple: we need to sell tickets, and we need to own our data. vivenu gave us real ownership over our ticketing, and now with StubHub built right into the platform, we've got another channel moving tickets without adding complexity to our day-to-day,” said Dave Giencke, Pryor Creek Music Festivals. “That's the kind of partnership that actually makes a difference for independent promoters."

For more information or to get started with StubHub Open Distribution, visit stubhub.com/opendistribution.

About StubHub

StubHub (NYSE: STUB) is a leading global ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies – from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.

About vivenu

vivenu is the leading global primary ticketing solution, empowering organizers to transform their primary sales channel into a strategic business asset. Designed for high performance and full customization, vivenu’s platform powers the world’s most premier event brands. This includes the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globes, and global sports phenomena such as HYROX and Stanford Athletics. With a footprint spanning 50+ countries, vivenu specializes in flexibility across all ticketing aspects from ticket design to distribution and premium experiences. Whether it is handling massive demand spikes for icons like Bad Bunny or Schalke 04, vivenu provides services for 1000+ clients and the digital tools for the future of live entertainment. By prioritizing control and ownership of first-party data and serving as the only platform for the AI-first fan engagement era, vivenu ensures that rights holders and event organizers streamline their operations, gain full control of their ticketing, and drive top- and bottom-line results, as well as enterprise value.