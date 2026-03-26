Loquat Inc. and Allied Solutions Partner to Deliver Omnichannel Digital Onboarding and Lending to Banks and Credit Unions Nationwide

MIAMI & CARMEL, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loquat Inc., a fintech innovator enabling banks and credit unions to offer smart consumer and business banking, and Allied Solutions, one of the largest providers of insurance, lending, risk management, and data-driven solutions to financial institutions in North America, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end digital onboarding and lending across Allied’s network of financial institution clients.

Through the partnership, Allied’s network of banks and credit unions will gain access to Loquat’s modular platform — enabling frictionless consumer and business account opening, automated lending, virtual debit and credit card issuance, AI-driven strategic insights, and back-office workflow management. Accounts can be opened fully digitally or with branch assistance, delivering a true omnichannel experience for customers and members.

“Financial institutions are under pressure to compete digitally without losing the personal touch that sets them apart. Loquat gives our clients both — a modern, frictionless onboarding and lending experience for their customers and members, with the flexibility to bring in branch staff when it matters. This is exactly the kind of partnership that helps our clients grow.” — Mark Bugalski, EVP & Chief Growth Officer, Allied Solutions

“Allied Solutions reaches financial institutions that are ready to move — and their clients deserve a banking experience that matches how they live and work. Together, we can make omnichannel digital banking the standard, not the exception, for community banks and credit unions across the country.” — Zarina Tsomaeva, CEO and Founder, Loquat Inc.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Allied Solutions’ financial institution clients will have access to Loquat’s full platform or individual capabilities based on their needs:

Consumer & Business Account Opening — Omnichannel onboarding — completed digitally or branch-assisted — with instant virtual debit or credit card access

Digital Lending — Streamlined origination, tailored underwriting, and rapid disbursement for consumer and business borrowers

CALM Portal — Back-office queue management, compliance monitoring, and application decisioning for institution staff

Loquat IQ — AI-driven insights engine that leverages each institution’s own data to surface strategic and operational intelligence through interactive chat and continuous learning

AVAILABILITY

Loquat’s platform is immediately available to Allied Solutions’ clients. To learn more, contact your Allied Solutions relationship manager or visit loquatinc.io.

ABOUT LOQUAT INC.

Loquat is a fintech innovator enabling banks and credit unions to offer smart consumer and business banking. Its end-to-end platform supports account onboarding, virtual card issuance, automated lending, AI-driven insights (Loquat IQ), and back-office lifecycle management — all through a single API integration. SOC 2 Type 2 certified. Headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more at loquatinc.io.

ABOUT ALLIED SOLUTIONS

Allied Solutions is one of the nation's largest providers of insurance, lending, marketing, and technology-enabled solutions to financial institutions in North America. Since 1978, we've partnered with more than 6,000 financial institutions to help them grow their bottom line, protect their business and consumers, and evolve through connected solutions, data-driven insights, and modern platforms designed to keep them competitive in rapidly changing markets. Allied Solutions is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana and maintains several offices strategically located across the country. Allied Solutions is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Securian Financial Group. Visit alliedsolutions.net to learn more.