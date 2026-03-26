Socure Partners With Checkr Trust to Strengthen Identity and Criminal Risk Decision Making for Businesses

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socure, the leading infrastructure for global identity and risk intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership and integration with Checkr Trust. Through the partnership, Socure will integrate Checkr Trust’s criminal background check capabilities into its RiskOS® orchestration platform, while Checkr Trust will incorporate Socure’s identity verification, biometrics, and document verification technology into its identity verification workflows.

Together, the companies will deliver a more unified approach to identity and background verification, enabling organizations to verify who someone is and evaluate trust signals through a single, streamlined platform.

Through RiskOS, organizations can detect potential risks of criminal or sexual offenses during onboarding and beyond without adding friction for legitimate users. By combining Checkr Trust’s extensive criminal data network with Socure’s AI-powered identity verification and fraud controls, the integration delivers a real-time view of both identity and background risk.

“This is a strategic partnership between two market leaders. Checkr Trust chose Socure to power identity verification for their marketplace customers, and we're embedding their criminal intelligence directly into RiskOS. That's what real partnership looks like in identity and AI trust infrastructure: both sides get stronger enabling us to better serve our respective partners,” said Johnny Ayers, Founder & CEO of Socure.

“We selected Socure as our identity verification partner because they demonstrated the best accuracy and recall in our extensive testing, alongside easy-to-integrate APIs and a clean user experience,” said Michele Casertano, Vice President of Checkr Trust. “By bringing our criminal data network into RiskOS, our joint customers gain the most complete, unified view of risk, all through one powerful platform.”

The Socure & Checkr Trust partnership enables customers to:

Stop bad actors before they reach a platform: Instantly surface criminal, sex-offender, and identity risk signals from Checkr Trust’s 2,400+ data sources and Socure’s global identity graph to flag high-risk users earlier in the funnel.

Accelerate decisions without sacrificing accuracy: Unify identity verification, sanctions screening, and background checks in one automated RiskOS workflow with complete visibility and audit trails.

Maintain compliance and auditability: Designed for trust & safety use cases with configurable policies that reduce manual reviews and speed up trusted conversions.

Verify consumers from day zero: Checkr Trust customers now get Socure-powered identity verification, confirming consumer legitimacy with the industry’s most accurate DocV and identity verification solutions before any transaction takes place.

Availability

The Checkr Trust integration is now available to all RiskOS customers. To activate the integration, organizations can utilize Socure’s RiskOS platform to verify applicants and run Checkr Trust's National Criminal screening. All results and audit trails are conveniently accessible within RiskOS’s case management system. Separately, Checkr Trust customers now benefit from Socure-powered consumer identity verification, leveraging world-class document and identity verification solutions.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification, compliance and fraud prevention solutions, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies to build trust and mitigate risk. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Socure achieves the highest accuracy, automation, and capture rates in the industry.

Serving more than 3,000 customers and 190+ countries across financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, marketplaces, ticketing, social media and e-commerce, Socure’s customer base includes 18 of the top 20 banks, four of the Mag 7, the largest HR payroll and workforce providers, the largest sportsbook and prediction market operators, 150 organizations across the public sector, and more than 600 fintechs.

Leading organizations trust Socure to deliver certainty in identity across onboarding, authentication, payments, account changes, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.socure.com.

About Checkr Trust

Checkr Trust has built a one-of-a-kind solution for companies to avoid blind spots, using AI-powered risk intelligence to detect bad actors before they can cause harm.

With instant access to identity, criminal, and driver risk data, companies in a wide range of industries use Checkr Trust to identify risks in the moment. Whether a company is sending their worker into a home, renting an SUV to a customer, or enabling two people to meet in person via their dating app, it’s critical to gain fast risk insights on customers and users. Checkr Trust aggregates from 2,400+ sources across criminal court data, sex-offender registries, watchlists, arrests, and warrants.

Checkr Trust delivers actionable risk intelligence through one API in real time, configurable to any workflow, helping businesses reduce fraud, improve safety, and protect their brand. Learn more at checkrtrust.com.