Faraday Future Completes Delivery of Additional EAI Robots to New PBB Auto Inc., and Showcases its Robotics to Students in Los Angeles Through an Innovative Hands-on Interactive Demonstration Event

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today announced another delivery of its Master robot and pilot delivery of the Aegis robot to Los Angeles based New PBB Auto Inc. New PBB made a binding FX business-to-business (B2B) deposit agreement with FF last year, which includes a non-refundable deposit and a non-binding pre-order for 600 units of the Company’s highly anticipated FX model, the Super One MPV (multi-purpose vehicle).

New PBB Auto is well-known in the automotive sales and maintenance sectors in the Los Angeles metro area. With a comprehensive range of services including new and used car sales, after-sales maintenance, and auto loans, the company has established itself in the Los Angeles region for nearly a decade.

Last week, FF also held an interactive demonstration event with the Lynwood Unified School District in Lynwood, California. This event was centered around their “Girl STEM Conference.” FF deployed a humanoid robot, a robotic dog, and also had one of its FF Super One MPV’s on hand for students to interact with. Beyond the on-site interactive robot demonstrations, FF provided hands-on engagement opportunities for students while FF Senior Director, Iris Deng, served as a Keynote Speaker and presented information on AI, robotics, future mobility, and STEM careers.

FF learned through this initial interaction that hands-on interaction drives significantly higher engagement vs. a simple static presentation to students. Younger audiences respond strongly to visual + interactive AI experiences that robots bring into a classroom. The Company plans to explore further opportunities with Lynwood USD and the broader Los Angeles County School District to possibly package as a replicable STEM outreach program and evaluate integration of a structured curriculum (AI basics/robotics intro).

A video of the school demonstration ceremony can be accessed here: https://youtu.be/ieA3QnZeO9w

“This event was so meaningful, we saw firsthand how students interacted with our robotics; they showed a lot of interest, in a high-energy environment with strong student participation throughout all aspects of our demonstration,” said Ding. “This program proved to us that there is a strong student engagement and curiosity toward AI and robotics. We also learned a lot of lessons ourselves through this interaction and I believe it truly shows how AI and robotics will redefine how education and other services are delivered in the future.”

The robot delivery along with the school demonstration expands FF’s real-world EAI Robotics deployment and introduces new application scenarios in education and concierge services, both supported by existing market demand.

Under the “Robot & Vehicle + Education” scenario, FF EAI robots will support robotics training, research assistance, data collection, and hands-on AI education across schools, laboratories, and research institutions. Acting as embodied research trainers, the robots can assist with experimentation, secondary development, and interactive robotics learning experiences for students and educators.

For the industry, this will help accelerate the development of practical robotics education systems, particularly in the rapidly expanding K–12 robotics education market. Through collaboration on robotics curricula and competitions, we can also support the growth of robotics education ecosystems both in the United States and around the world.

You can preorder FF’s new line of robotics here: https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/robotics?utm_medium=social

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent Company founded in 2014 and is dedicated to reshaping the future of mobility through vehicle electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand’s pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF’s second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mainstream vehicle market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with fast first deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF recently announced its entry into the Embodied AI Robotics business, with sales and deliveries beginning in February 2026, marking a new chapter in its strategy to usher in a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics. Learn more at: https://robotics.ff.com/us/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding FF’s entry into the embodied AI robotics market and future deliveries, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: demand for our robotics products; competition in the robotics industry, which includes companies with far superior experience, funding and name recognition; our reliance on a single OEM for most of our robotics products; our ability to get the planned robotics products to comply with all applicable U.S. rules and regulations; the ability of the robotics OEM to timely supply robotics to the Company; the ability of the Company to adequately insure its robotics products; tariff uncertainty for imported products, particularly from China; demand from automobile dealers for robotics products; the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq; the availability of sufficient share capital to execute on its strategy, which the Company currently lacks; the agreement of stockholders to substantially increase the Company’s share capital, which could result in substantial additional dilution; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company’s ability to secure an occupancy certificate for its Hanford facility; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and robots and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and robots and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025, August 19, 2025 and November 21, 2025, respectively, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.