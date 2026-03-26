Parrish Healthcare Selects MEDITECH Expanse for Unified Patient Record

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parrish Healthcare in Titusville, FL, recently announced a major step in its digital evolution by signing for MEDITECH Expanse, which will unite Parrish Medical Center and its ambulatory clinics on a single, integrated Electronic Health Record. The not-for-profit community hospital and care network will look to MEDITECH Expanse to help support sustainable, comprehensive care across its local community.

Parrish Healthcare selects @MEDITECH #Expanse #EHR to unify patient care. Expanse Fair brings over 300 attendees eager to preview the innovative platform. Share

"Using the digital innovation made possible through the MEDITECH Expanse web-based EHR, we will focus on even more advanced support for mobile technology, AI adoption, and improving the user experiences for patients and clinical staff,” said Parrish Healthcare President/CEO George Mikitarian, Jr., DHA, FACHE.

“This singular source of truth is crucial. By consolidating records, the initiative ensures that clinicians and patients have streamlined, convenient access to patient information throughout the care journey while reducing information duplication,” Mikitarian added.

Eager to embrace this unified system, Parrish Healthcare is also implementing MEDITECH’s Expanse EHR across several specialty departments, including Oncology and Labor and Delivery. Doing so will enable staff to coordinate whole-person care across inpatient and ambulatory visits as patients transition in and out of complex care settings. They will also leverage MEDITECH’s national data exchange network, Traverse Exchange, to create a more longitudinal view of patient records from across health systems.

Additionally, they will implement the MyHealth patient portal to provide a centralized solution for patients to manage their health across all care settings, as well as Expanse Patient Connect to engage their patients with bi-directional SMS communication.

As part of its strategic partnership with Parrish Healthcare, MEDITECH participated in a highly successful Expanse Fair, where health system staff had the opportunity to preview the innovative platform in an immersive environment before implementation kickoff. To generate excitement and prepare for their MEDITECH deployment, MEDITECH brought in a team of product experts to demonstrate the many ways the Expanse platform would help them improve efficiency, guide decision-making, and free up more of their time for patient-facing care. Staff also previewed how mobile solutions, such as Expanse Now for physicians and Point of Care for nurses, would improve workflow and reduce the documentation burden. The event drew over 300 attendees from across the healthcare spectrum.

“It was important to us to have as many of our care partners — including employees, physicians, and volunteers — from across our health system as possible to attend the MEDITECH Expanse Fair, to boost engagement, collaboration, and adoption throughout our digital innovation journey,” said Parrish Healthcare Chief Financial Officer and Expanse Executive Champion Michael Moehring.

“We look forward to building upon the excitement generated from our initial event by capitalizing on our transforming healthcare theme throughout our journey from implementation to adoption,” he added.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR. Expanse provides a future-ready foundation for health systems of all sizes, leveraging the power of AI, cloud computing, and advanced interoperability to support world-class care in 28 countries and territories. Boost clinician satisfaction, patient engagement, and organizational efficiency. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.