AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Premier Land Title Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Premier Land Title Insurance Company (Premier) (Coppell, TX). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Premier’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Premier’s balance sheet strength is supported by its risk‑adjusted capitalization, which remains at the strongest assessment across all modeled return periods in both standard and stressed conditions, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best expects Premier’s balance sheet strength to stay at the very strong level, aided by the continued generation of operating income despite dividends. In addition, the company maintains a conservative investment strategy and prudent loss‑reserving practices.

The assessment of Premier’s strong operating performance is driven by the company’s long‑standing record of producing favorable combined ratios, including effective expense management, consistently outperforming the industry average over five‑ and 10‑year horizons. This superior performance is attributed to loss, loss‑adjustment expense, and underwriting expense ratios that compare favorably with broader industry benchmarks.

The company’s limited business profile reflects its role as a mono‑line title insurance writer, operating across 20 states and Washington, D.C., with a significant concentration of business in Florida and Texas. Premier writes title insurance for residential builders, whose business is generated by its ultimate parent, PulteGroup, Inc.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that Premier will maintain its very strong balance sheet strength and solid operating performance, despite the broader industry headwinds within the title industry.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.