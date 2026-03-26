Shade Tree Advisors Introduces AI To Its Multi-Family Office Operations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shade Tree Advisors, a multi-family office serving high-net-worth families, is working with EtonAI™ by Eton Solutions to significantly streamline its operations. Eton Solutions’ wealth management platform supports more than $1.4 trillion in assets for over 1000 of the world’s wealthiest families. By integrating the company’s artificial intelligence into its core workflows, Shade Tree has streamlined the work required to handle thousands of documents, cutting processing time by 80% while maintaining accuracy rates over 97%. The firm reports saving hundreds of hours annually, which it is now reallocating to client service and financial planning.

Since family offices like Shade Tree manage diverse, complex assets across traditional and alternative investments (private equity, real estate, hedge funds), reporting formats rarely follow the same structure. This means that each month, skilled professionals spend their days on labor-intensive manual tasks, such as standardizing financial data from hundreds to thousands of documents, including custodian statements, tax filings and credit card records. Handled manually, this classification, extraction and reconciliation work takes time that could be spent on high-value advisory work that actually moves the needle for families.

In the case of Shade Tree, implementing EtonAI™ resulted in:

Processing custodian account statements now takes ~2 minutes instead of 8+, an 80% reduction in time spent.

Document processing accuracy hit 97%, with the remaining 3% automatically flagged for manual review.

Thousands of tax documents, including 1099s and K-1s, are automatically renamed, saving hundreds of hours every year.

Credit card transactions are now automatically categorized, cutting down manual work and boosting overall efficiency.

For firms like Shade Tree, this productivity gain translates directly into more capacity for the work that matters, including assessing investment decisions and building the kind of trust with clients that sustains long-term relationships.

Eton Solutions' EtonAI™ automates document classification, data extraction and transaction coding across custodian statements, tax forms, credit card records and alternative investment reports. It flags the small percentage of documents that require human review, ensuring accuracy while freeing advisors to focus on the work that matters most. Eton Solutions is also one of only a handful of organizations worldwide to hold ISO 42001 certification, meeting rigorous standards for privacy, cybersecurity, transparency and bias, giving firms like Shade Tree the confidence to adopt AI without compromising on security or oversight.

"Eton’s unwavering commitment to excellence in compliance standards has empowered us to take a more proactive and innovative approach in implementing AI solutions, enhancing both the quality of our services and the experience of our employees," said Meghan Grayson of Shade Tree Advisors. "Because Eton diligently manages the critical task of safeguarding our information, we have the confidence and peace of mind to concentrate on refining our processes and tailoring optimizations to meet our unique needs."

That capability is amplified by AtlasFive®, Eton Solutions' flagship wealth management operating system built by a family office for family offices. Where EtonAI™ handles the work that used to consume advisors' days, AtlasFive® gives them everything they need to serve clients from a single place, centralizing investment accounting, reporting and client data in a single real-time environment. Rather than spending hours preparing for a client meeting, the whole team can walk in with the same complete picture.

"By integrating EtonAI™ into their daily workflows, Shade Tree Advisors has demonstrated what is possible when family offices embrace intelligent automation at scale," said Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman at Eton Solutions. "When you give talented people their time back, they do what they do best — build relationships, make smart decisions and deliver for their clients. For family offices, this is where they will see the real return on their AI investments."

Ultimately, the efficiencies gained through EtonAI™ allow Shade Tree Advisors to dedicate more time and insight to what matters most: guiding families through complex financial decisions with confidence and continuity across generations.

About Eton Solutions

Eton Solutions is a technology company dedicated to addressing the complexities of family offices and private equity firms globally. The company’s flagship products AtlasFive® and EtonAITM manage more than $1.4 trillion in assets. In use by more than 1,020 families, advisory firms and private equity firms, the holistic solution is responsible for managing 167,000 entities, overseeing 359,000+ investments, $65 billion in annual bill payments, and processing more than 24.5 million transactions, annually. EtonAITM integrates directly into wealth managers’ workflows to automate the manual processes that occupy most of their time. The company is now one of only a few organizations in the world that’s ISO 42001 certified for building an AI system that meets rigorous privacy, cybersecurity, transparency and bias standards. Eton Solutions has US headquarters in Research Triangle Park, NC and international headquarters in Singapore.