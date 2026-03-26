Dawn Launches New Refill Jug and Upgraded Platinum Formula Designed to Make Washing Dishes Faster and Easier

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dawn, the #1 dishwashing liquid in the United States***, announced today the launch of a newly redesigned Dawn refill jug and upgraded Platinum formula. The new refill system makes it easier than ever to adopt a dish soap refill routine that saves money, time, and effort.

P&G consumer research confirms that dishwashing is the #1 most disliked daily chore. Contributing to that “sinking feeling” at the sink are outdated habits, specifically the repetitive effort and waste of buying a new bottle every time the soap runs out. While adopting a refill regimen saves both time and money, P&G found that only 12% of households currently use refill jugs. Dawn is closing that gap with an upgraded refill system featuring a new and improved Dawn Platinum formula that attracts grease like a magnet and reduces scrubbing by 25%**. The powerful formula is housed in an ergonomically redesigned value-size jug with a precision-engineered spout that makes refilling Dawn EZ-Squeeze bottles fast, easy, and spill-free.

A Seamless Dish Soap Refill Regimen

The days of slow, messy refills are over. The new Dawn Platinum jug features an ergonomic handle and a precision-engineered EZ-Pour spout that pours 37% faster* and requires nearly 50% less effort*.

Eliminates Mess: The EZ-Pour spout is specifically engineered to be compatible with Dawn EZ-Squeeze bottles, guaranteeing an easy, mess-free refill every time.

The EZ-Pour spout is specifically engineered to be compatible with Dawn EZ-Squeeze bottles, guaranteeing an easy, mess-free refill every time. Best Value for Dawn Platinum: Adopting the Dawn Platinum refill routine instead of rebuying is not only a kitchen hack for speed, but it’s also a smart move for the wallet, offering the lowest cost per ounce for Dawn Platinum’s grease-fighting power.

Adopting the Dawn Platinum refill routine instead of rebuying is not only a kitchen hack for speed, but it’s also a smart move for the wallet, offering the lowest cost per ounce for Dawn Platinum’s grease-fighting power. Refill and Reuse: Choosing the Dawn refill jug allows people to reuse their EZ-Squeeze bottles, reducing the need to buy multiple new bottles.

“Time is valuable, and the last thing anyone needs is a slow, messy refill process standing between them and a clean kitchen,” says Angelica Matthews, Brand Vice President for North America Dish Care at Procter & Gamble. “We re-designed the new Dawn Platinum refill jug to make the process much quicker and cleaner – helping you save time, money, and effort so you can clean smarter, not harder.”

Superior Cleaning Power via Upgraded Platinum Formula

More than just a packaging innovation, Dawn has upgraded its iconic, grease-fighting Platinum formula to be even more effective. The enhanced formula is packed with powerful soil-removing ingredients engineered to safely break down grease and tough food residue on contact.

Cuts Grease Fast: The new and improved Platinum formula attracts grease like a magnet, helping to remove up to 99% of grease and food residue.

The new and improved Platinum formula attracts grease like a magnet, helping to remove up to 99% of grease and food residue. Reduces Time Spent Scrubbing: The enhanced dish soap requires 25% less scrubbing**, and even works on notoriously complex messes like cheesy, baked pastas or sticky ribs.

The enhanced dish soap requires 25% less scrubbing**, and even works on notoriously complex messes like cheesy, baked pastas or sticky ribs. Makes Doing the Dishes Faster and Easier: By combining the faster-pouring jug with the faster-cleaning liquid, Dawn Platinum saves time, money, and effort when doing the dishes.

Step-by-Step Dawn Dish Soap Refill Instructions

Engineered for speed and precision, the Dawn Platinum refill system is designed to work in seamless harmony with the EZ-Squeeze bottle.

Monitor Soap Levels: Pay attention to when the amount of Dawn remaining reaches the “time to refill” indicator on the Dawn EZ-Squeeze bottle.

Pay attention to when the amount of Dawn remaining reaches the “time to refill” indicator on the Dawn EZ-Squeeze bottle. Prepare the Bottle: Unscrew the EZ-Squeeze cap and place the empty bottle upright on a flat, stable surface.

Unscrew the EZ-Squeeze cap and place the empty bottle upright on a flat, stable surface. Position the Jug: Open the Dawn Platinum refill jug cap and align the precision-engineered EZ-Pour spout directly with the mouth of the EZ-Squeeze bottle.

Open the Dawn Platinum refill jug cap and align the precision-engineered EZ-Pour spout directly with the mouth of the EZ-Squeeze bottle. Execute Controlled Pour: Gently tilt the jug to initiate a smooth flow of dish soap. The EZ-Pour spout is designed to prevent spilling and product waste.

Gently tilt the jug to initiate a smooth flow of dish soap. The EZ-Pour spout is designed to prevent spilling and product waste. Secure and Store: Once the bottle is filled, firmly screw the EZ-Squeeze cap back onto the bottle and return the refill jug to below the sink.

Availability

New Dawn Platinum value-size jugs featuring the upgraded formula are available in stores nationwide and online. Consumers can experience the ultimate value and superior cleaning power with the 90-oz jugs for a suggested retail price of $11.88, or the 24-oz bottles starting at $4.94.

About Dawn

Dawn, North America's #1 dish soap brand*** and a 2022 Fast Company “Brands That Matter” honoree, has been helping people clean since 1972. While most people know Dawn as the dish soap that best cuts grease in the sink, it's also the ultimate secret weapon for cleaning greasy messes throughout the home and has been trusted by wildlife rescue experts to help clean birds and marine mammals impacted by oil pollution for more than 45 years. For more information about the Dawn family of products, including Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray and Dawn EZ-Squeeze™, and the brand's efforts to help save wildlife visit www.dawn-dish.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

*Vs. Previous Dawn Platinum Jugs

**Dawn Platinum vs. Dawn Non-Concentrate

***Based on Sales. Nielsen Syndicated LDL Category Total US xAOC $ and Unit Sales Latest 52 w/e March 14, 2026