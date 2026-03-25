CrowdStrike Expands Strategic Collaboration With Intel to Secure the Next Generation of AI PCs

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSA 2026 - CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with Intel to optimize the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform for Intel-powered AI PCs, enabling organizations to detect threats faster and safeguard sensitive data as AI workloads move directly onto the endpoint.

AI PCs are reshaping work as AI assistants process sensitive data directly on the device, expanding the attack surface and introducing new risks to the endpoint. As AI itself becomes the target, organizations need purpose-built protection to drive business tasks without fear of compromise.

By combining the Falcon platform’s capabilities with Intel’s on-device AI acceleration across CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs, the collaboration brings real-time threat detection and data protection into AI-driven workflows, helping organizations respond faster, protect sensitive data, and maintain control as AI becomes embedded in everyday work.

“The rise of AI PCs is changing not just how work gets done, but where execution and risk live,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “As AI moves directly onto the endpoint, security has to operate where those interactions happen. With Intel as a lead AI PC innovation partner, our collaboration extends Falcon directly into that layer, so customers can protect sensitive data and close the gap between detection and containment.”

Key benefits include:

Protect sensitive data in AI workflows and interactions: Falcon® Data Security discovers, classifies, and enforces policies to prevent data exposure and block leakage as employees interact with AI assistants, browsers, and local applications.

Falcon® Data Security discovers, classifies, and enforces policies to prevent data exposure and block leakage as employees interact with AI assistants, browsers, and local applications. Stop threats faster with hardware-accelerated intelligence: Combining CrowdStrike’s industry-leading adversary intelligence with Intel’s NPUs and silicon-level telemetry, including Intel Threat Detection Technology, the Falcon platform identifies and stops attacks that can evade traditional defenses.

Combining CrowdStrike’s industry-leading adversary intelligence with Intel’s NPUs and silicon-level telemetry, including Intel Threat Detection Technology, the Falcon platform identifies and stops attacks that can evade traditional defenses. Correlate threat activity across AI workflows with unified context: Intel's silicon-level telemetry combines with Falcon's endpoint, identity, and cloud signals to give teams full visibility into user, device, and data behavior as AI-driven activity crosses surfaces.

Intel's silicon-level telemetry combines with Falcon's endpoint, identity, and cloud signals to give teams full visibility into user, device, and data behavior as AI-driven activity crosses surfaces. Strengthen resilience and recovery across enterprise fleets: Intel vPro enables hardware-assisted recovery and fleet management, helping IT teams restore and secure systems even when the operating system is unavailable, while the lightweight Falcon agent delivers high-performance protection without slowing users down across enterprise fleets.

“AI PCs are bringing powerful AI capabilities directly to the endpoint, creating new opportunities for performance and innovation,” said Jen Larson, General Manager, Commercial Client Segments, Client Computing Group, Intel. “By combining Intel’s AI PC architectures with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform, we’re enabling real-time security and data protection on the device without compromising performance or user experience, expanding our joint roadmap and co-engineering pipeline to further accelerate delivery of AI based security at the edge."

Together, CrowdStrike and Intel are closing the gap between where AI runs and where security operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include discussion of unreleased services or features. Any unreleased services or features referenced here are still in development and subject to change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

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