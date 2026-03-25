AppGate Partners with GDIT to Provide Zero Trust Network Access for U.S. Air Force Next Generation Gateway Program

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppGate, a global leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, today announced that it will provide its industry-leading ZTNA solution as part of General Dynamics Information Technology’s (GDIT) $120 million U.S. task order to modernize cybersecurity across U.S. Air Force bases worldwide. The announcement was made at the RSAC 2026 Conference.

As the Air Force and its mission partners accelerate Zero Trust adoption, AppGate remains focused on enabling secure, scalable access that strengthens cyber resilience and protects national security. Share

The U.S. Air Force NGG program represents one of the largest Zero Trust modernization efforts across the Department of Defense, supporting over one million users across 187 bases globally and protecting information at all levels of classification. AppGate’s ZTNA solution is purpose-built to support NGG mission requirements by enforcing identity centric, least privilege access across distributed, global, and disconnected environments. AppGate’s ZTNA solution will enable the U.S. Air Force to:

Ensure interoperability with its mission partners

Increase its lethality

Secure its warfighters and enterprise users

“Next Generation Gateway is redefining how Zero Trust is operationalized at scale,” said Leo Taddeo, CEO of AppGate. “AppGate’s ZTNA solution is purpose-built for defense and federal missions that require high assurance, operational resilience, and the ability to operate across global, classified and tactical environments.”

AppGate ZTNA ensures Zero Trust by dynamically establishing direct-routed, encrypted connections between authorized users and approved resources, while remaining invisible to unauthorized actors. AppGate keeps policy enforcement within the mission boundary, delivering superior performance, reduced attack surface, and mission continuity — even in degraded or disconnected conditions.

AppGate’s ZTNA solution is certified by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), validating compliance with federal security standards and reinforcing its suitability for sensitive government and defense deployments. The NGG task order awarded to GDIT underscores the Air Force’s commitment to advancing Zero Trust architectures that combine identity, data centric security, and advanced threat detection to meet the Department of War’s Zero Trust mandate ahead of the 2027 deadline.

“As the Air Force and its mission partners accelerate Zero Trust adoption, AppGate remains focused on enabling secure, scalable access that strengthens cyber resilience and protects national security,” Taddeo added.

About AppGate

AppGate secures and protects an organization’s most valuable assets with its high performance Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution. AppGate is the only direct-routed ZTNA solution built for peak performance, superior protection and seamless interoperability. AppGate safeguards enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Learn more at appgate.com.