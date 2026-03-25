Professional Pitcher Anthony Eyanson Partners with National Eating Disorders Association to Turn Strikeouts Into Donations

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Boston Red Sox pitcher Anthony Eyanson announces the launch of Powered by Personal Drive, a season-long, performance-based charity campaign in partnership with the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). Beginning with Opening Day and continuing throughout the season, every strikeout Eyanson throws will generate a charitable donation to NEDA, converting on-field performance directly into funding for eating disorder awareness, resources, and support.

Eyanson enters his first professional MLB season as one of the most decorated amateur arms in recent memory: a third-round draft pick, a First-Team All-American, and the pitcher who helped close out LSU's national championship after finishing third in all of Division I in strikeouts. But ahead of Opening Day, it is what Eyanson is doing off the mound that is generating attention: becoming one of the only male professional athletes in team sports to publicly speak about his personal experience with disordered eating.

The campaign is rooted in Eyanson's personal history. As a child, Eyanson was diagnosed with achalasia, a rare neuromuscular disorder that affects the esophagus and significantly impairs the ability to swallow and eat. The condition shaped his earliest relationship with food, giving him a unique perspective on the physical and psychological dimensions of disordered eating.

“The opportunity to work with NEDA is really meaningful to me. When you’ve dealt with achalasia, eating can become something you dread instead of enjoy,” said Eyanson. “This season, every strikeout will support those facing the same struggle. I want them to know they aren’t alone.”

Eyanson will maintain a public fundraising page throughout the season, updated as strikeout totals and donation milestones grow. Supporters can contribute directly and follow his progress across his social channels.

"Eating disorders affect more than 28 million Americans, and representation in sports media can change who feels seen and who seeks help," said Jessica Scheer, Acting CEO of NEDA. "Anthony's willingness to connect his personal story to this mission is exactly the kind of authentic advocacy that moves culture."

About NEDA

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by eating disorders. NEDA works to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide essential resources for early intervention and lasting recovery. For more information, visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.