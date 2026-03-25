dynaCERT Announces Leadership Transition as Company Advances Global Commercial Expansion

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company"), today announces a planned leadership transition alongside continued progress in its global commercial activities.

Leadership Transition

The Board of Directors intends to appoint Kevin Unrath, currently Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer. The transition reflects dynaCERT’s increasing focus on operational execution, commercial deployment, and revenue conversion as the Company advances beyond the development stage.

Mr. Unrath has been directly involved in strengthening dynaCERT’s operational platform, including production processes, deployment strategies, and alignment of the Company’s technology with customer requirements.

“The Board’s priority is execution,” said Brian Warner, Independent Director. “Kevin brings strong operational discipline and a deep understanding of our technology and deployment environment. We believe this positions the Company well for the next phase of its development, and the Board fully supports this leadership transition.”

Murray James Payne (“Jim”) will step down as Chief Executive Officer after more than a decade in the role and will continue as Chairman of the Board, providing continuity in governance and supporting the Company’s strategic direction.

“Kevin has played an important role in advancing our operational capabilities and commercial initiatives,” said Jim Payne. “I look forward to supporting the Company in my role as Chairman as the team continues to execute on its strategy and advance our global commercial initiatives.”

“This is not a reset — this is an acceleration,” said Kevin Unrath. “Over the past year, we’ve done the work to strengthen our foundation — from production to deployment to aligning our technology with real customer demands. Our focus is clear and we believe that we are now positioned to move decisively.”

Focus on Execution and Commercial Conversion

dynaCERT continues to advance its commercial activities with an emphasis on converting pilot deployments into structured commercial agreements, expanding deployments in priority regions, and maintaining disciplined operational execution. The Company’s current focus is on translating existing field activity into measurable revenue opportunities as customer discussions progress.

South-East Asia (Vietnam)

dynaCERT has made progress in Vietnam, where emissions regulations and demand for fuel efficiency solutions continue to evolve. The Company has established a Service Center Agreement with a regional engine and vehicle solutions provider, completed training of local technical teams, and deployed initial pilot installations across trucking and port operations.

These deployments are being conducted with established industry participants, and discussions are ongoing with multiple parties. The Company expects to provide further updates as agreements are formalized. Vietnam is expected to remain an important component of dynaCERT’s South-East Asia strategy as pilot activity advances.

Latin America (Mexico)

In Mexico, dynaCERT continues to advance its market presence through its distribution partner while building direct relationships with regional operators. The Company is engaged in ongoing discussions with commercial counterparties in the region, with a focus on expanding deployment activity and progressing toward structured agreements.

Financial Position

The Company has secured a $2,000,000 loan, which is being received in instalments over a four-month period. These funds are intended to support ongoing operations and the advancement of commercial activities.

Positioning for Next Phase

dynaCERT continues to focus on operational execution across its international markets, disciplined growth, and the conversion of commercial activity into revenue.

The Company’s HydraGEN™ technology and HydraLytica™ platform support fuel efficiency improvements, emissions tracking, and the generation of emissions data that may support participation in carbon-related markets and potential future carbon credit opportunities where applicable.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. is a Canadian Cleantech company based in Toronto specializing in technologies for reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions from internal combustion engines. The Company manufactures and distributes carbon emission reduction technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics. HydraLytica™ is a platform for capturing data to monitor fuel consumption and calculate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – the basis for monetizing CO₂ savings. dynaCERT methodology has also been Verra-certified, which will provide access to the global market for tradable carbon credits in the future.

As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, dynaCERT’s patented technology produces hydrogen and pure oxygen on-demand through a proprietary electrolysis system. These gases are supplied through the engine clean air intake to enhance combustion, which has been shown to reduce carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. The Company has invested heavily in research and development and has its own production facilities. dynaCERT’s technology is designed for a wide range of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, mining, oil & gas, off-road construction and port handling equipment, as well as stationary generators.

Website: www.dynaCERT.com

READER ADVISORY

This press release of dynaCERT Inc. contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dynaCERT’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO & Chairman