McGraw Hill and T-Mobile Team Up to Help School Districts Bridge the Digital Divide and Improve Learning Outcomes

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE: MH) (“McGraw Hill”), a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, today announced a collaboration with T-Mobile to provide an integrated solution to help school districts bridge the digital divide -- connecting classrooms, homes and communities to drive better learning outcomes for all students.

The unified offering combines McGraw Hill’s trusted digital learning solutions with 5G-enabled devices powered by T-Mobile’s 5G network, equipping districts with a seamless way to extend learning opportunities both inside and outside the classroom.

Each tablet not only supports individual students but also has a hotspot feature that connects several more devices in a home instantly delivering reliable internet access for parents, caregivers and siblings. With recent federal data showing that millions of U.S. students still lack reliable internet access at home, expanding connectivity in this way boosts educational access while reinforcing the crucial role family engagement plays in academic success.

“Together, we’re helping school districts ensure every student has the tools, support and engagement needed so learning doesn’t stop when the school day ends,” said Sean Ryan, President of McGraw Hill’s School Group. “By making sure families are fully connected and students have access to engaging, personalized learning solutions, this collaboration empowers parents, caregivers and educators to work together to keep every student on track and thriving.”

The offering allows districts to provide each student with a 5G-enabled device preloaded with McGraw Hill digital supplemental and intervention solutions that are designed to support targeted instruction and reinforce classroom teaching. Available solutions include:

ALEKS, an AI-powered math learning solution for K-12 students that leverages more than 25 years of data to uncover knowledge gaps to help students build true understanding, while giving instructors insight to guide their teaching.

Achieve3000 Literacy and Actively Learn programs which provide differentiated, standards-aligned content to help students improve reading comprehension and literacy skills.

These digital solutions aim to help districts accelerate literacy and math outcomes by using learning data to identify skill gaps early and move more students toward grade-level proficiency. With Achieve3000 Literacy and ALEKS, educators can track growth in reading comprehension and math mastery while giving students personalized pathways that keep them progressing at their just-right level.

With always-on 5G connectivity, the unified solution will also provide each student’s family with ongoing visibility into their child’s learning. Parents and caregivers can monitor student progress, assignments and feedback in real time while communicating directly with teachers through secure messaging tools. This two-way communication fosters transparency, trust and shared accountability, strengthening the relationship between school and home.

“T-Mobile is proud to deliver leading 5G connectivity and incredible speeds that make digital learning possible from virtually anywhere,” said David Bezzant, Vice President of Sales, T-Mobile for Government. “By combining McGraw Hill’s digital learning solutions — including AI-powered tools — with 5G-enabled devices on America’s largest 5G network, we’re giving districts a seamless way to extend learning beyond the classroom. Together, we’re helping close the digital divide by ensuring students have reliable access, educators gain actionable insight, and parents stay connected to their child’s progress at home.”

McGraw Hill and T-Mobile will work closely with districts to support responsible implementation and long-term success. This includes parent workshops to equip families with practical strategies to support and expand student learning at home as well as comprehensive professional development for educators from McGraw Hill and device and connectivity support from T-Mobile, ensuring seamless access to McGraw Hill’s digital learning solutions.

The offering is now available to school districts seeking to expand access to digital learning solutions to improve student outcomes. For more information, visit: mheducation.com/t-mobile

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill (NYSE: MH) is a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, supporting the evolving needs of millions of educators and students around the world. We provide trusted, high-quality content and personalized learning experiences that use data, technology and learning science to help students progress towards their goals. Through our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and belonging, we are dedicated to improving outcomes and access to education for all. We have over 30 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and make our learning solutions available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.