Human Capital Education Becomes First Implementation Partner for CollegeVine AI Platform

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--​​​​​​​Human Capital Education and CollegeVine today announced a strategic partnership to help colleges and universities expand the adoption and impact of artificial intelligence across ​all operations, ​​including in ​​enrollment​​, HR, finance, ​​​ ​student success, advancement, facilities and more. Under the agreement, Human Capital Education will serve as CollegeVine’s first implementation partner, supporting both current clients and new institutions with platform integration, change management, and process alignment to ensure successful adoption of CollegeVine’s AI-powered ​platform.

In addition, Human Capital Education will implement CollegeVine's AI platform across its own enrollment services for online programs, demonstrating how the platform can create more personalized student journeys and delivering insights that will help extend AI-enabled capabilities to university partners across enrollment and student success initiatives.

“Human Capital Education brings a deep understanding of how institutions operate—the systems, processes, and change management required to ​leverage AI ​​​into real outcomes,” said ​Marie Gass​ée​​​, ​Chief Revenue Officer at CollegeVine. “By partnering with Human Capital Education, we can help colleges and universities not only adopt AI-powered capabilities but ​ integrate them ​deeply ​into ​their strategies and execution.​​”

The partnership will also create new opportunities for Human Capital’s existing institutional partners to explore AI-enabled solutions as a part of the integration of ​CollegeVine into its online enrollment services.

“AI presents a significant opportunity for colleges and universities, but realizing that opportunity requires more than ​​technology​​,” said Justin McMorrow, CEO of Human Capital Education. “CollegeVine delivers an innovative platform, and Human Capital brings the systems expertise and strategic perspective ​to help institutions incorporate AI into the way they operate and serve students.”

About CollegeVine

​​​CollegeVine unifies siloed data across all universities to deploy powerful AI agents, predictive models, and mission-critical applications. ​​​​ ​​​​​​ ​​​​ ​​​​​​ ​​​​ ​​​​​​ ​​​​ ​​​​​​ ​​​​​​ ​​​​ ​​​ ​​​ ​​​ ​.

About Human Capital Education

Human Capital Education enables colleges and universities to grow with purpose by providing the systems, expertise, data, and strategy needed to attract, enroll, and support students more effectively and efficiently. Through a combination of enrollment strategy, financial analysis, research, and technology enablement, Human Capital Education helps institutions make informed decisions and achieve sustainable outcomes.​