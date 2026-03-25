Zapier and Rillet Partner on AI-Native Finance Stack, Connecting AI ERP to 8,000+ Apps

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zapier, the most connected AI orchestration platform, and Rillet, the AI-native ERP backed by a16z, Sequoia, and ICONIQ, today announced an integration that gives finance teams a fully AI-native stack for the first time. The partnership connects Rillet’s intelligent general ledger with Zapier’s network of 8,000+ app integrations, enabling AI agents to orchestrate complex financial workflows (month-end close, General Ledger (GL) sync, approval routing, reconciliations) across a company’s entire tool ecosystem without engineering resources or expensive consultants.

Finance teams at fast-growing companies have been stuck in an awkward spot. Legacy ERPs like NetSuite and Sage were built for a pre-AI world with months-long implementations, heavy consultant fees, and bolted-on AI features that don’t change how work gets done. Meanwhile, finance leaders are under pressure to adopt AI and close the books faster. The Rillet and Zapier integration is built to close that gap.

For the first time, finance teams have a stack where the ERP thinks and the orchestration platform acts. Rillet’s AI-native architecture was designed from day one to learn, adapt, and reason over financial data. Zapier extends that intelligence across every tool in the finance stack, from Slack and email to payroll and CRM, with AI agents that handle the orchestration automatically.

What the Integration Does

Rillet already comes with native integrations for the tools that matter most to finance teams, like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Stripe. But Zapier has thousands more to extend that reach, so you can automate complex, multi-step workflows and keep your financial data moving securely across every app in your stack.

AI-orchestrated month-end close: Rillet AI agents sync GL entries and reconcile exceptions while Zapier orchestrates approvals and notifications across Slack, email, and thousands of other tools. What used to take days of manual coordination can now run in the background.

Intelligent ERP data sync: AI agents push and reconcile data between Rillet and payroll, CRM, or project management tools, adapting to exceptions without someone manually stepping in to fix things.

AI-powered approval routing: AI agents analyze invoices and expenses in Rillet, then route them to the right approvers through Zapier across whatever tools the team actually uses.

Predictive finance workflows: Rillet’s predictive cash flow analytics combine with Zapier AI agents to surface risks and anomalies before they turn into real problems.

“Legacy ERPs weren’t built for this moment. Rillet is,” said Nicolas Kopp, Founder and CEO of Rillet. “Rillet is AI-native from the ground up, not AI wrapped around 20th-century accounting software. Pairing that with Zapier’s orchestration platform means finance teams can deploy intelligent agents across their entire stack, and make the Continuous Close a reality. That’s not an integration. That’s a new category and way of working.”

“Zapier is the AI orchestration platform for the enterprise, and finance is one of the most important workflows to get right,” said Ryan Roccon, CFO at Zapier. “Rillet’s AI-native ERP, combined with Zapier’s ability to orchestrate AI agents across a company’s entire tool stack, gives finance teams a genuinely intelligent system. Not legacy software with AI features retrofitted on.”

The partnership brings together two companies on steep growth trajectories. Rillet recently closed a $70 million Series B led by a16z and ICONIQ, raising more than $100 million total in under a year. The company has over 200 customers, doubled its ARR in 12 weeks, and was named to the Forbes FinTech 50 2026 and The Agentic List 2026. Zapier now serves more than 3 million businesses, supports 8,000+ app integrations, and has processed over 200 million AI tasks, making it the most connected AI orchestration platform in the market.

Availability

The Rillet integration is available today on Zapier’s platform. Finance teams can get started at zapier.com/apps/rillet. Check out this blog exploring AI-native finance automation. A joint webinar and a Build-Along event at Rillet’s San Francisco office is planned for April 2026.

About Rillet

Rillet is the leading AI-native ERP that automates core financial operations for public companies and hypergrowth startups like Mercor, Windsurf, and Function Health. From general ledger and bank reconciliation to invoicing, multi-entity consolidation, and complex revenue recognition, Rillet enables accounting teams to stay lean while scaling rapidly. Rillet is backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and ICONIQ, with offices in San Francisco and New York. Learn more at rillet.com.

About Zapier

Zapier is an AI orchestration platform that connects 8,000+ apps to help companies automate workflows and improve productivity. Since 2012, millions of users have trusted Zapier to automate everything from lead routing and data synchronization to customer conversations, all without writing code. By turning complex integrations into simple, point-and-click workflows, Zapier empowers teams of all sizes to focus on strategic work. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, organizations worldwide trust Zapier to streamline operations, reduce errors, and accelerate growth through intelligent automation. Learn more at www.zapier.com.