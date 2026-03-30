MightyMeals CEO Stefano Marzano Reunites with Children's National Doctor Who Helped Restore His Vision

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MightyMeals CEO and Executive Chef Stefano Marzano recently reunited with Dr. Marijean Miller of Children’s National Hospital, the ophthalmologist who treated him from infancy through age 18 after he was born blind—a moment that brought his personal journey and professional mission full circle.

As MightyMeals celebrated its 10-year anniversary, Marzano sought to deepen that impact through a more focused initiative—launching a partnership with Children’s National Hospital to help address childhood food insecurity. Share

With the care he received at Children’s National, Marzano ultimately gained vision and now sees 20/20 with glasses. The reunion, held at Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus, marked the first time the two had seen each other in years.

“Children’s National is the reason I have my vision today,” said Marzano. “Dr. Miller was with me from when I was three months old all the way through adulthood. Reconnecting with her was incredibly meaningful—it reminded me how much of my life started here.”

That experience has directly shaped Marzano’s commitment to giving back through MightyMeals. Over the past decade, the company has donated hundreds of thousands of meals to local food pantries and charitable organizations across the region.

As MightyMeals celebrated its 10-year anniversary, Marzano sought to deepen that impact through a more focused initiative—launching a partnership with Children’s National Hospital to help address childhood food insecurity.

Through the partnership, MightyMeals is providing ongoing meal support to families served through Children’s National’s Community Pediatric Health programs, which extend care beyond hospital walls into underserved communities. The initiative includes regularly scheduled meal distributions—providing both lunches and dinners—to help ensure families have access to consistent, nutritious food.

“We’ve built this company over the last 10 years, and when we hit that milestone, I knew we needed to do something more impactful,” Marzano said. “This is my way of giving back. If it wasn’t for Children’s National, I wouldn’t be here—and MightyMeals wouldn’t exist.”

Children’s National Hospital, a nationally recognized pediatric leader, emphasizes the importance of addressing both medical and social determinants of health. Access to nutritious meals plays a critical role in a child’s development, recovery and overall well-being.

The reunion between Marzano and Dr. Miller highlights the lasting impact of care—and the ripple effect it can create years later.

“It’s an honor to work with Children’s National and everyone here,” Marzano added. “Dr. Miller gave me my vision back. She was always so nurturing—it felt like having a second mom. Being able to come back and give back in this way means everything.”

Through its mission to help individuals Choose Healthy. Live Mighty., MightyMeals continues to combine culinary innovation with meaningful community outreach—ensuring that as the company grows, so does its ability to support the communities that helped shape it.