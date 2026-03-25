Joi + Blokes Expands Platform with Fertility Division Led by Serial Founder Gina Bartasi

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joi + Blokes, a rapidly scaling precision health platform focused on diagnostics, hormone optimization, and personalized care, today announced a strategic combination with Gina Bartasi and her company YourJOY.ai to seamlessly integrate fertility into Joi + Blokes’ existing foothold in hormonal health.

Bartasi previously founded and scaled Kindbody, raising $325M in capital to offer accessible fertility care, and Progyny, the only publicly traded women’s health company, which is valued at $1.5B. She will join Joi + Blokes as a founding partner and CEO of its fertility division, leading strategy, operations, and growth.

One in six couples worldwide struggle with infertility, a number that is only growing due to a range of environmental and societal factors. Combined with the inaccessibility of fertility treatments, which can cost over $25,000 for one round, many couples’ dreams of growing a family are becoming increasingly elusive. Simultaneously, The U.S. hormonal health market is undergoing structural change, as both consumers and employers shift away from point solutions toward integrated care models. Conditions such as infertility, PCOS, menopause, and obesity are interconnected, yet historically treated in isolation, creating inefficiencies, higher costs, and suboptimal outcomes. JOY. will streamline the process of accessing fertility treatments with an AI-first model that removes barriers to care, combined with the human-centric approach that Joi + Blokes provides.

This expansion positions Joi + Blokes to capture a larger share of the multi-billion-dollar hormonal health market by integrating fertility into its existing infrastructure. The company’s model, combining clinician-led care, diagnostics, and longitudinal engagement, enables higher lifetime value per patient while improving outcomes and reducing fragmentation across care journeys.

“We’ve always believed that building for women starts with building the right team, and Gina brings the kind of operating experience that’s rare in this category,” said Katy and Josh Whalen, co-founders of Joi + Blokes. “As we expand into personalized, longitudinal care across hormone health and fertility, her ability to scale operations and drive strategic partnerships will be critical to what comes next.”

“We are building a platform designed to support patients across every stage of their hormonal health journey,” said Bartasi. “By leveraging Joi + Blokes’ infrastructure, we can enter fertility with immediate operational leverage and scale more efficiently than legacy solutions.”

Joi + Blokes addresses fragmentation by unifying care across weight, hormones, fertility, and longevity into a single platform. This integrated model drives higher patient retention, improves outcomes through longitudinal data, and increases lifetime value through expansion across multiple care categories.

For employers, the platform offers a consolidated solution as demand rises for GLP-1 therapies, fertility services, and preventative longevity care.

The fertility division is expected to be immediately additive to growth, leveraging existing clinical, operational, and distribution infrastructure. In addition to fertility services, the company is also evaluating strategic capital partners to accelerate expansion, enhance capabilities, and further improve unit economics. For patients, JOY. will begin rolling out more convenient and affordable egg freezing options in 2026, followed by IVF services in 2027.

Joi + Blokes has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2021, treating over 100,000 patients by combining advanced diagnostics with clinician-led care and positioning itself at the forefront of the shift toward personalized, lifecycle-based healthcare. With the addition of fertility, the company aims to establish a category-defining platform in longitudinal hormonal health.

About Joi + Blokes

To learn more visit www.joiandblokes.com, and follow @joiwomenswellness and @getblokes on Instagram to explore personalized care, diagnostic testing, and advanced hormone therapies for men and women nationwide.

About JOY.

YourJOY.ai which was previously scheduled to launch Spring 2026, is thrilled to share that it’s being combined with leading longevity platform, JoiandBlokes.com, to provide the first longitudinal care platform replacing today’s fragmentation of single point solutions. This aligned mission of transforming expensive fertility and hormonal health treatment by addressing labor costs through an AI-native platform will drive the change the industry deserves.

For more information, please contact: investor.relations@joiandblokes.com