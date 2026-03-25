CorePlus and Ibex Expand Partnership with Clinical Deployment of AI-Powered Diagnostics for TURP

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CorePlus Servicios Clínicos y Patológicos, LLC (CorePlus), a high-complexity CLIA-certified laboratory and global leader in digital transformation, and Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex), a pioneer in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced the first clinical deployment of Ibex Prostate for Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP), an AI solution for rapid, high-volume diagnostic support.

CorePlus and Ibex have deployed Ibex Prostate for TURP within a Lab Developed Test (LDT) workflow for enhanced diagnostic support. This initiative expands the organizations’ longstanding collaboration and marks a new chapter in the real-world integration of artificial intelligence into routine clinical pathology.

CorePlus has achieved a significant clinical milestone, having surpassed 250,000 AI-based diagnostic analyses in routine practice using the Ibex platform. This extensive real-world deployment—one of the largest of its kind—underscores the company’s clinical credibility and reinforces its position as a pioneer in integrating AI into routine digital pathology.

Reviewing large volumes of tissue and identifying small malignant foci in TURPs cases can be labor-intensive for pathologists. Ibex Prostate provides pathologists with case-level AI findings for triaging, flags high-priority slides and highlights critical regions of interest for pathologists' review.

“TURP specimens represent one of the most challenging diagnostic scenarios in pathology, where high volume and low cancer prevalence demand both efficiency and precision,” said Mariano de Socarraz, CEO of CorePlus. “Our commitment at CorePlus is to lead the transformation toward precision pathology, where advanced technologies enable more accurate, consistent, and clinically actionable diagnoses. By integrating Ibex Prostate for TURP into our workflow, we are strengthening our ability to deliver the highest standard of care for patients undergoing prostate cancer evaluation.”

This deployment follows CorePlus’s history of innovation, including being the first laboratory in the Americas to deploy AI for prostate and breast biopsies, and publishing groundbreaking peer-reviewed research on AI-driven diagnostic accuracy. By integrating Ibex Prostate for TURP into their primary diagnostic workflow, CorePlus continues to address the global demand for efficient, high-accuracy cancer diagnostics.

"Our collaboration with CorePlus demonstrates how AI can be successfully integrated into routine clinical practice at scale," said Yair Heller, CEO of Ibex Medical Analytics. "CorePlus’s extensive experience makes them an ideal partner for the deployment of Ibex Prostate for TURP, bringing advanced diagnostic tools to patients undergoing these critical procedures."

The announcement coincides with the USCAP 2026 Annual Meeting, where CorePlus is being recognized for its contributions to the field and its commitment to digital transformation.

About CorePlus

CorePlus is a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care through innovative diagnostic solutions. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence with state-of-the-art medical technologies, CorePlus delivers tools that empower clinicians to achieve greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence in their diagnoses. With a focus on transforming complex laboratory workflows, CorePlus ensures seamless interoperability through its adaptable platforms, providing tailored solutions that address the evolving needs of modern healthcare. Driven by a commitment to improving patient outcomes, CorePlus continues to set new benchmarks in precision diagnostics and personalized medicine. For more information, visit www.corepluspr.com.

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex Medical Analytics is transforming cancer diagnostics with clinical grade AI-powered solutions for pathology. Empowering clinicians and supporting pathologists, Ibex is on a mission to provide accurate, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis for every patient. Ibex is the first and most widely deployed AI-powered platform in pathology. Pathologists worldwide use Ibex as part of their everyday routine to improve the accuracy of cancer diagnosis, implement comprehensive quality control measures, reduce turnaround times and boost productivity with more efficient workflows. For additional company information, please visit https://ibex-ai.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

The Ibex platform includes solutions that are CE-IVD certified and registered with MHRA, TGA, ANVISA, AMAR, and Swissmedic. It includes an FDA-cleared solution and others that are Research Use Only (RUO) in the U.S. The Ibex suite includes solutions utilized by CorePlus as part of a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT), which has not been cleared or approved by the FDA.