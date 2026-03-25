CPGMatters.com Acquired by Industry Veteran James Tenser

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPGMatters, the subscription e-zine known for its in-depth reporting on the retail consumer products industry, has been acquired by CPG Planet Inc., a new Arizona corporation formed by business journalist and consultant James (Jamie) Tenser, in a private transaction.

“Our intent is to sustain its editorial mission and build further upon that to deliver an enhanced reader experience, improved subscriber access, informative new columnists and expanded value for sponsors.” Share

Founded in 2005 by journalist John Karolefski and marketing executive Linda Winick, CPGMatters has earned a reputation for insightful coverage of how consumer goods are created, branded, and sold. An early all-digital publication, it amassed a loyal readership with its exceptional writing and topical relevance for brand marketing decision makers.

In 2009 their firm added the LEAD Marketing Conference, a biannual gathering where industry decision-makers shared insights about loyalty, engagement, analytics, and digital. Now an entirely virtual production, LEAD is included in the present purchase and will continue in 2026.

“I’m gratified to see Jamie Tenser take the helm of both these publishing properties,” said Karolefski. “He and I have collaborated successfully for many years, and I have great confidence in his journalistic skills and his vision for advancing them to an even higher level.”

What’s next for CPGMatters and the LEAD Marketing Conference

The CPGMatters.com website has undergone a visual refresh and the first phase of a functional re-design. Current subscribers will continue to receive the e-letter as new content is published.

The CPGMatters.com company LinkedIn page and group LinkedIn pages have been similarly refreshed.

The LEAD Marketing Conference home page has been visually refreshed. The next digital conference will take place on Wednesday, May 27.

More features and services will be phased in during the remainder of 2026.

“John and Linda built an admirable legacy with CPGMatters,” Tenser said. “Our intent is to sustain its editorial mission and build further upon that to deliver an enhanced reader experience, improved subscriber access, informative new columnists and expanded value for sponsors.”

About Jamie Tenser

As President of CPG Planet, Inc., Tenser leverages an extensive career as a reporter, editor and analyst in the business media. He has been a regular contributor to CPGMatters and is widely published as a commentator, including his blog TensersTirades.com. His firm VSN Strategies advises retail tech and solutions companies on sales communications and go-to-market strategy.