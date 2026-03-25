Quorum and Glia Redefine Phone Banking With Always-On, Intelligent Voice Support

NEW YORK & PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum Federal Credit Union, a recognized financial industry pioneer serving members across the U.S., today announced an expanded partnership with Glia, the leading platform for intelligent banking interactions. The expansion introduces a sophisticated, banking-specific voice AI agent that enhances speed and convenience for Quorum members through instant access to 24/7 conversational phone support — reinforcing Quorum as a technology-forward organization in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

"Voice AI allows us to remove friction from everyday banking moments while ensuring our people — and the safeguards behind them — are always there when members need deeper guidance or reassurance," said Diane Slifstein, Quorum’s Chief Servicing Officer. Share

“We don’t view ourselves as a traditional credit union; we compete with the largest financial institutions by leaning into our identity as a technology-driven organization,” said Diane Slifstein, Quorum’s Chief Servicing Officer. “Our members expect support that’s immediate, intuitive and available whenever life happens. Voice AI allows us to remove friction from everyday banking moments while ensuring our people — and the safeguards behind them — are always there when members need deeper guidance or reassurance.”

Quorum, which operates without physical branches, has long prioritized “putting the branch in the member’s pocket.” As member expectations for immediacy and personalization continued to rise, Quorum recognized an opportunity to evolve its phone experience to better match the speed and flexibility of its digital channels. While the credit union already leveraged Glia’s digital chat and co-browsing tools, Quorum’s legacy Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system limited how quickly members could move from authentication to resolution during time-sensitive moments. Introducing an AI-powered voice experience removed those constraints, allowing members to move seamlessly from intent to resolution and ensuring that when live support is needed, agents can focus on meaningful, high-value conversations rather than manual data collection.

Purpose-built for financial institutions, Glia’s banking AI platform eliminates the trade-off between efficiency and experience inherent in generic AI tools. By deploying an AI workforce trained on more than 1,000 pre-built banking journeys, Glia helps banks and credit unions automate routine tasks while raising the standard of service. Unlike point solutions or disjointed, general bots, Glia operates from a single, banking-trained AI brain — unifying voice and digital to resolve requests across channels and core systems with human-like precision from day one.

Quorum’s new voice AI delivers human-like, natural conversations that allow members to authenticate and resolve common inquiries — from account balances and transaction details to advice and guidance on over 250 topics — through 24/7 conversational phone support, without waiting for a live agent. Designed to mirror how members naturally speak and think about their finances, the experience gives them the flexibility to bank when, where and how it works best for them — whether that’s late at night, between meetings or while on the go. Within the first month of launch, Quorum saw 54% of members successfully resolving everyday needs, reinforcing that more members are now able to move quickly from question to resolution on their own terms, without waiting or repeating information.

From the outset, security and trust were treated as non-negotiable pillars of the initiative. As Quorum explored new ways to expand access and convenience through AI, every decision was guided by the need to protect member data, ensure accuracy and uphold the integrity of the member relationship.

“Financial institutions can’t afford to trade trust for innovation,” said Justin DiPietro, CSO and co-founder of Glia. “Our AI was built specifically for banking, with safeguards that make hallucinations impossible — not just improbable — and ensure every response is accurate, compliant and secure. That’s what allows institutions like Quorum to confidently expand access and availability while preserving the trust their members expect.”

The launch of Quorum’s voice AI agent marks a major milestone for Glia — it’s among the company’s most collaborative voice AI implementations to date. Working closely with Glia’s Professional Services team, Quorum helped shape customized voice workflows, authentication methods and triage escalation logic that reflect how its members actually bank — not how traditional IVRs are structured. This level of flexibility allowed the teams to seamlessly blend automation with human support, ensuring members can move naturally from AI to live assistance without losing context, momentum or trust. This joint effort ensures every touchpoint is tailored to Quorum’s members, creating a fluid transition between AI and live support that preserves context and reinforces Quorum as a technology-forward leader.

"Quorum is a prime example of what happens when two future-minded partners align to challenge the status quo in banking," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Our partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to the credit union principle of people helping people. Together, we’re supporting Quorum’s vision of banking at the speed of life — delivering simpler, more intuitive experiences that build member confidence.”

Building on their initial success, Quorum and Glia are already moving toward the next phase of their partnership with the upcoming launch of integrated SMS texting capabilities. The new functionality will allow Quorum’s voice AI agent to instantly text members relevant links and information during a call, further simplifying the member experience and ensuring a truly unified interaction environment. New voice assist features inside Quorum’s mobile banking app will closely follow.

About Quorum Federal Credit Union

Quorum Federal Credit Union is a forward-thinking, online credit union headquartered at 2500 Westchester Ave., Purchase, N.Y. 10577. Founded in 1934 as the exclusive credit union for Kraft Foods employees, today the Credit Union serves over 50 companies nationwide including Ogilvy, Avon, Mastercard, Mondelēz International, Philip Morris International, Altria and Kraft Heinz and has members living in all 50 states. Quorum is dedicated to digital banking solutions that enable its members, partners and employees to thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

About Glia

Glia is the no. 1 platform for intelligent banking interactions, providing an AI workforce purpose-built for the banking industry. Trusted by over 700 financial institutions, Glia’s ChannelLess® architecture eliminates the friction of traditional support by unifying voice, digital and AI into a single efficient foundation. With over 1,000 pre-built banking goals and seamless human-to-AI handoffs, we help institutions slash operational costs and abandonment rates while accelerating asset growth. Our mission is to redefine how banks and credit unions interact with their communities, ensuring that every interaction — AI or human — builds lasting trust and measurable value. To learn more, visit glia.com.