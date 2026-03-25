AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Everest Insurance Company of Canada Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of Everest Insurance Company of Canada (Everest Canada) (Ontario, Canada). Everest Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Everest Group, Ltd., the ultimate holding company of the Everest group.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with negative implications following the announcement on March 23, 2026, that Everest group has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of Everest Canada stock to The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The under review with negative implications status reflects the expectation that Everest Canada will no longer benefit from its strategic role within the Everest group, which carries a stronger credit profile than that of the acquiring entity. In addition to the sale, Everest group has agreed to provide a loss portfolio transfer upon the closing of the sale to assume all the policy liabilities issued. Everest Canada will continue to administer those policies as they settle. The sale is not anticipated to have any material change to Everest group’s credit profile, as it had previously announced its shift away from the retail commercial segment and this sale is in line with prior expectations. However, the current rating assessments of Everest Canada reflect the greater Everest group, and not that of a stand-alone organization. These assessments will be reevaluated by AM Best upon closing or termination of the sale agreement.

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