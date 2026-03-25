Ranch-to-Tray Tours Help School Nutrition Professionals and California Ranchers Build Connections

ROCKLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As schools across California work to incorporate more locally sourced foods into their meal programs, many districts are increasingly exploring opportunities to source proteins directly from producers. California’s Ranch-to-Tray tours help bridge that connection by bringing school nutrition professionals and beef farmers and ranchers together to better understand the pathway from ranch to tray.

“School nutrition staff are a big part of kids’ education because nutrition plays such an important role in supporting their learning, growth, and development.” Share

“School nutrition staff are a big part of kids’ education because nutrition plays such an important role in supporting their learning, growth, and development,” said registered dietitian Kori Dover, Director of Food and Nutrition Outreach for the California Beef Council (CBC). “School meals are often some of the most nutritious meals children receive, and school nutrition professionals play a key role in making sure students benefit from those meals by keeping them appealing and enjoyable. As schools seek to source more items like locally raised beef for their menus, school nutrition professionals have a few practical challenges to deal with.”

Specifically, they need to understand how the beef supply chain works and what the pathway from beef production to school meal programs looks like.

The Ranch-to-Tray tours were designed to show the journey of beef, from how cattle are raised in California to how beef is processed and ultimately served in school meals. The intent is to bring school nutrition professionals and California’s beef producers together to better understand each other’s roles and build connections within the farm-to-school space. “We want to make that pathway more visible, practical, and connected to real-world applications,” Dover said.

Last week, two days were dedicated to providing a closer look at how beef is produced and incorporated into school meals.

On March 17, forty-five attendees gathered at the Oakdale Central Kitchen of the Oakdale Joint Unified School District (OJUSD) before traveling to local beef and dairy operations owned by the Hoekstra and Ardis families to better understand the early stages of the beef lifecycle and the connection between dairy and beef systems. Attendees learned about animal care and daily management practices, the link between animal welfare and end-product quality, and how dairy operations contribute to a more sustainable food system by using byproducts and commodity feed sources, reinforcing the connection between dairy and beef production.

Lunch was hosted on-site and featured a St. Patrick’s Day menu including smoked brisket stew, green beans, biscuits with fresh local honey, garden salad, and fresh fruit. The beef served at lunch came from Ardis Cattle Company, which sells directly to OJUSD, demonstrating how direct-to-school purchasing of local beef is already being implemented at the district level.

An afternoon panel Q&A session highlighted the importance of strengthening connections between school meal programs and local producers, as well as the opportunities available to support schools in sourcing local foods. Jason Beach, Director of Café Services for OJUSD, noted that “building direct relationships with local producers helps us serve high-quality meals while also supporting our local community,” adding “sourcing locally allows districts to invest in both students and regional agriculture.” Ross Ardis, owner of Ardis Cattle Company, echoed that perspective, sharing, “It’s exciting to be part of what local kids are eating, especially knowing our own son was one of them, and it’s a way for us to invest in our community.”

The discussion also highlighted available support for schools looking to expand local procurement. “There are resources and funding opportunities available to help schools incorporate more regional and local foods into their meal programs while supporting districts and producers as they navigate the process,” said Michael Ackley-Grady, Farm to School Regional Producer Engagement Specialist for the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) Farm to School Network.

On day two, March 19, thirty-two attendees met at Chico State University for a tour of the Meats Lab and Beef Lab with Haydn Clement, who demonstrated how beef is processed into cuts for foodservice, discussed food safety and handling, and walked through fabrication practices. Lunch featured ground beef tacos prepared by the Columbia Elementary School District, along with Chico State produce from the university farm and fresh local fruit, highlighting how schools are incorporating locally sourced California ingredients into student meals.

“We don’t need to use much seasoning on our taco meat because the fresh ground beef has a rich flavor on its own, and our students really enjoy it. Paired with fresh salsa, it’s a meal students look forward to,” said Deanna Mertle, Food Service Director, Columbia Elementary School District.

Over the course of the two days, school nutrition professionals from twenty-five different school districts took part in the tours, education, and networking. “Networking between schools and beef producers is especially valuable,” Dover said. “Understanding where food comes from and how it fits within the food system is a key part of nutrition education, and it helps connect students to nutrient-dense protein sources, like beef, in school meals while strengthening communities across California.”

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research, and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The CBC’s mission is to amplify the voice of the California beef industry to strengthen beef demand through innovative promotions, research, and open communication. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About the California Beef in Schools program

The California Beef in Schools program is a collaboration between the California Beef Council and California Cattle Council, and aims to empower youth to make informed food choices that support growth and development throughout their lifespan by providing learning materials on beef and its journey from pasture to plate. The California Beef in Schools mission is to share innovative nutrition education and resources while bringing California’s farmers, ranchers, educators, and school foodservice workers together to support their role in healthy lifestyles for California kids. For more information, visit cakidseatbeef.com.