VideoAmp and O-N-X Integration to Bring Data-Driven Buying to Local Broadcast TV

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VideoAmp, the media performance platform, today announced an integration with O-N-X, an automated transaction infrastructure platform purpose-built for local broadcast television. Through the agreement, the O-N-X platform will incorporate VideoAmp’s nationwide audience and measurement dataset to power predictive delivery intelligence, helping broadcasters and agencies execute more stable guaranteed impression transactions across all 210 U.S. broadcast markets.

Historically, local television advertising has been bought and sold through largely manual processes, often relying on spreadsheets, phone calls and fragmented market data. O-N-X was built to modernize this workflow by introducing automated transaction infrastructure designed specifically for broadcast. The O-N-X Platform is currently licensed by multiple broadcast groups for Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston with broadening customer roll-out across the Top 20 markets beginning in April. By integrating VideoAmp’s national measurement dataset, the platform expands the analytical signals available to broadcasters and buyers, enabling stronger forward forecasting, improved reconciliation and greater confidence in guaranteed transactions.

“Local broadcast remains one of the most important, yet least modernized, parts of the TV advertising ecosystem,” said Bryan Goski, chief revenue officer at VideoAmp. “By integrating VideoAmp’s commingled set-top-box and smart TV dataset into O-N-X, we are helping bring greater transparency, automation, and predictive intelligence to the local marketplace, enabling broadcasters and buyers to transact with greater confidence.”

In many markets, broadcast delivery still relies on forecasting models with limited insight into future audience delivery. By integrating VideoAmp’s industry-leading measurement dataset into the O-N-X platform, broadcasters gain deeper analytical signals that help stabilize delivery expectations and support more reliable guaranteed transactions.

“Broadcast delivery has long relied on disciplined forecasting with limited confidence in forward visibility,” said Greg Morey, Founder of O-N-X. “Integrating VideoAmp’s nationwide measurement dataset materially expands that visibility and reduces structural instability in impression delivery. This expanded analytical depth empowers O-N-X to confidently support guaranteed transactions at scale.”

Through the platform, agencies and broadcasters can evaluate local broadcast inventory using VideoAmp-powered insights, including audience reach and delivery projections that inform planning, pricing, and transaction decisions.

The integration expands how broadcasters and agencies can evaluate and transact on local broadcast inventory, introducing more data-driven forecasting and delivery intelligence into an industry that has historically relied on manual workflows and fragmented market signals.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media performance platform that provides the infrastructure for media buyers and sellers to find their most valuable audiences, optimize to what’s working, and measure the real-world impact of advertising. By leveraging big data, privacy-forward technology, and AI, VideoAmp delivers a deduplicated view of media performance across linear TV, streaming, and digital, so every campaign decision is made with clarity and every result is measurable. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.

About O-N-X

O-N-X is automated transaction infrastructure purpose-built for local Broadcast Television. Serving Broadcasters and the advertisers they represent, O-N-X integrates directly into existing station workflows to reduce makegood exposure, minimize delivery volatility, strengthen forecasting accountability, and support guaranteed transactions at scale. With embedded automation across makegoods, reconciliation, delivery management, and routine transaction processes, O-N-X converts operational complexity into operating leverage — improving margin performance while enabling sales teams to focus on high-value revenue generation. Without requiring changes to established workflows, O-N-X connects broadcast operations to modern buying environments and reinforces long-term competitiveness in an increasingly data-driven advertising marketplace.