CrowdStrike and IBM Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Agentic SOC Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas & ARMONK, N.Y. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSA 2026--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and IBM today announced an expansion of their strategic collaboration to advance agentic SOC transformation.

The expanded collaboration integrates CrowdStrike® Charlotte AI™ with IBM’s Autonomous Threat Operations Machine (ATOM), IBM’s autonomous SOC orchestration engine, for coordinated, machine-speed investigation and containment. It also extends the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform into IBM Consulting’s managed Threat Detection and Response services and global X-Force Cyber Range experiences, where the two companies will offer immersive cyber crisis simulations to help organizations prepare for emerging threats.

AI is accelerating the velocity of adversary operations and shrinking the defender’s window to respond. The average eCrime breakout time has dropped to 29 minutes, with the fastest observed in just 27 seconds, while attacks targeting public-facing applications are up 44% from the prior year, according to the CrowdStrike 2026 Global Threat Report and IBM’s 2026 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index. As threats move faster and expand across cloud environments, security teams need coordinated detection and containment at machine speed.

Within the SOC, IBM ATOM and Charlotte AI can now work together to analyze detections across endpoint, identity, and cloud environments, applying enterprise context to coordinate and execute containment decisions. Together, they streamline investigation and response to reduce manual handoffs and help teams act before threats spread.

“Enterprises trust IBM to advance their security programs,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “With Charlotte AI helping to deliver investigation, containment, and operational response, IBM’s autonomous threat operations machine (ATOM) and cyber threat management services are battle-ready to defend against modern threats.”

“Organizations are under pressure to accelerate response without increasing complexity,” said Dave McGinnis, Vice President, Global Managed Security Services, IBM. “By combining IBM ATOM with CrowdStrike’s Charlotte AI and delivering managed Threat Detection and Response services and Cyber Range validation with the Falcon platform, we’re helping enterprises operationalize coordinated, AI-driven response in real-world environments.”

Together, CrowdStrike and IBM are leading agentic SOC transformation with a unified execution model for modern enterprises.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

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About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

For more information, visit https://research.ibm.com.