Oh YAAS Signs Five-Year Exclusive Trading Card and Experiential Collectibles Agreement With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oh YAAS, the Experiential Collectibles™ company redefining the future of trading cards, today announced a five-year exclusive agreement with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the fastest-growing combat sports organization in the world.

“This fundamentally changes what a trading card can be,” said David Feldman, Founder and CEO of BKFC. “We’re not just putting our fighters on cardboard, we’re leveraging an entirely new ecosystem that connects directly to fans and collectors." Share

The landmark partnership grants Oh YAAS exclusive rights to produce and distribute BKFC trading cards and integrated experiential collectibles powered by Oh YAAS’ proprietary technology platform, which connects fighters directly with fans and collectors through embedded engagement.

Through the partnership, BKFC trading cards will go far beyond traditional collectibles. Each card will feature a secure, embedded, unique QR Code unlocking exclusive fan experiences, content, offers, augmented reality integrations, and direct-to-fighter engagement opportunities, creating a powerful new revenue and marketing engine for the promotion and its athletes.

“This fundamentally changes what a trading card can be,” said David Feldman, Founder and CEO of BKFC. “We’re not just putting our fighters on cardboard, we’re leveraging an entirely new ecosystem that connects directly to fans and collectors in a way that’s never been done before. Oh YAAS gives us the ability to create deeper engagement and real marketing opportunities for our fighters, while also opening the door for our sponsors to activate in completely new ways. They can integrate directly into trading cards, leveraging AR experiences, and utilizing the embedded technology as a new marketing channel inside the product itself. This isn’t just merchandise, it’s a scalable platform that benefits our fighters, our partners, and our fans.”

BKFC has experienced explosive growth across global markets, with record-breaking live gates, pay-per-view expansion, and rapid athlete acquisition. The partnership with Oh YAAS positions BKFC at the forefront of the evolving collectibles industry, merging sports, entertainment, technology, and fan interaction.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with BKFC,” said Scott Terrell, Founder and President of Oh YAAS. “To have the fastest-growing combat sport in the world choose us as their exclusive trading card and experiential collectibles partner is a tremendous validation of what we’re building. BKFC represents grit, authenticity, and explosive growth, and that aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming collectibles into living, breathing worlds that create value for leagues, athletes, sponsors, and fans alike. We’re especially excited to announce that the first official BKFC Oh YAAS release will debut this June, and will showcase exactly how experiential technology is reshaping the future of collecting.”

The inaugural BKFC collection under the Oh YAAS platform will launch in the second quarter of 2026, with products distributed through hobby shops, major retail channels, breakers, and direct-to-consumer channels.

About Oh YAAS

Oh YAAS is redefining the trading card industry by transforming static collectibles into dynamic, experiential ecosystems. Through proprietary embedded technology, Oh YAAS connects athletes, artists, celebrities, leagues, and brands directly with fans and collectors, unlocking exclusive content, personalized engagements, commerce opportunities, augmented reality experiences, and sponsor activations.

More than a card company, Oh YAAS is a next-generation collectibles platform built at the intersection of sports, entertainment, technology, and community. By merging physical products with digital activation, Oh YAAS creates new revenue streams for rights holders, empowers talent to monetize their personal brands, and delivers unprecedented access and value to collectors.

Scan it. Unlock it. Say Oh YAAS! Visit ohyaas.com.