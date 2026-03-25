Fivetran Contributes SQLMesh to the Linux Foundation to Advance Open Data Infrastructure

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, today announced it is donating SQLMesh, its open source data transformation framework, to the Linux Foundation. Initial members Benzinga, CloudKitchens, Harness, Infinite Lambda, Jump AI, and Minerva will join the project to support a community-governed approach to developing and maintaining SQLMesh as part of the modern data stack.

By contributing SQLMesh to the Linux Foundation, Fivetran aims to support open governance and encourage broader community participation in the development of data transformation technologies that support this approach. Share

“Data infrastructure works best when its core components are open,” said Anjan Kundavaram, Chief Product Officer of Fivetran. “As analytics and AI workloads become more complex, organizations need the flexibility to choose the best technologies, control their costs, and adapt their architectures over time. SQLMesh reflects our belief that the transformation layer should evolve through open collaboration as part of a broader Open Data Infrastructure approach.”

SQLMesh enables data teams to define, test, version, and deploy SQL-based data transformations with built-in reliability and automation. As organizations build modern analytics and AI systems, frameworks like SQLMesh help ensure that data transformations are transparent, repeatable, and easier to manage across complex data environments.

Open Data Infrastructure (ODI) is a standards-based approach to data infrastructure that gives organizations control over their data, their costs, and their architectural flexibility — enabling them to choose the best tools today and adapt as technologies and AI workloads evolve tomorrow. By contributing SQLMesh to the Linux Foundation, Fivetran aims to support open governance and encourage broader community participation in the development of data transformation technologies that support this approach.

SQLMesh was originally developed by the team at Tobiko Data, which was acquired by Fivetran in 2025. The framework was designed to help data teams manage complex SQL-based transformations with built-in testing, versioning, and automation. Since its introduction, SQLMesh has been adopted by data teams seeking greater reliability and control in how data transformations are developed and deployed.

The SQLMesh project will be hosted by the Linux Foundation and governed through an open community model. The project’s source code and documentation will remain publicly available on GitHub, where developers and organizations can contribute to its ongoing development. The SQLMesh project is available at: https://github.com/SQLMesh/sqlmesh.

Developers and organizations interested in contributing can access the project repository, documentation, and community resources online.

To learn more about Fivetran's commitment to open data infrastructure visit: https://www.fivetran.com/blog/the-era-of-open-data-infrastructure

About Fivetran

Fivetran is the data foundation for AI. The Fivetran platform moves, manages, and transforms data from every system a business runs on into a secure, reliable foundation engineered to evolve, with the flexibility to work across clouds, engines, and tools. With Fivetran, analytics, operations, and AI run on data you trust and control. Leading organizations like LVMH, Pfizer, Verizon, and OpenAI rely on Fivetran to turn data into a competitive advantage. Learn more at Fivetran.com.