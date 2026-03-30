Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Holdings & Gatbits IT Infrastructure Announce Launch of GTBS Digital Ecosystem; Mainnet Set for April 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Holdings, in collaboration with Gatbits IT Infrastructure, has officially announced the launch of the GTBS Digital Ecosystem, marking a significant step forward in the global Web3 space. The announcement follows the successful launch of the native GTBS Coin on December 25, with the ecosystem’s mainnet scheduled to go live in April 2026.

GTBS represents a full-stack Web3 ecosystem integrating blockchain, artificial intelligence, decentralized finance (DeFi), entertainment, gaming, media, and cloud infrastructure into a unified platform. Built on the philosophy of “All Commitment On Time,” the ecosystem focuses on delivering reliability, scalability, and real-world utility.

Designed as a comprehensive digital infrastructure, GTBS goes beyond standalone crypto platforms by offering an integrated environment for users, developers, creators, and enterprises. Its proprietary Layer-1 blockchain powers seamless interaction across services while ensuring high speed, low transaction costs, and scalability.

The ecosystem is structured around key components, including the GTBS Blockchain, a high-performance Layer-1 network; GTBS Wallet for secure asset management; GatBits Exchange, an AI-driven trading platform; GTBS Media / Flicksy, a decentralized content streaming service; GTBS Games & Metaverse (Gugly), enabling Play-to-Earn and immersive experiences; and GTBS Cloud, offering decentralized storage and enterprise-grade solutions.

With its integrated approach and phased rollout, GTBS is positioned to drive real-world adoption and support a wide range of digital use cases from day one. The upcoming mainnet launch is expected to unlock the full potential of the ecosystem, enabling direct participation in its decentralized infrastructure.

Media & Community Information

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