Third Federal Partners with Clearstead Advisory Solutions for Access to Wealth Management Services for Customers

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To further support the financial needs and objectives of its customers, Third Federal (Nasdaq: TFSL) is partnering with Clearstead Advisory Solutions (CAS), a division of Cleveland-based Clearstead Advisors, LLC (Clearstead), to provide access to wealth management services, including investment management, retirement guidance, and financial planning, to its customers across the country.

By working with Clearstead Advisory Solutions, we're able to offer our customers the opportunity to receive services and guidance on wealth management through a company that is aligned with the customer-centric focus and values Third Federal uses every day Share

Introductions to Clearstead Advisory Solutions are now being offered to all Third Federal customers in the markets the company serves.

Third Federal customers now have access to wealth management services from a trusted name among financial advisory firms, during a time when more and more people need support managing their assets before and after retirement.

“A big part of our mission is to help our customers achieve financial security,” said Third Federal Chairman and CEO, Marc A. Stefanski. “By working with Clearstead Advisory Solutions, we are able to offer our customers the opportunity to receive services and guidance on wealth management, through a company that is aligned with the customer-centric focus and values Third Federal uses every day.”

“Clearstead Advisory Solutions aims to address the wealth management needs of individuals and families,” said Clearstead President & CEO, Bradley D. Knapp, CFA. “We’re proud to work with the clients of a locally based, long-standing institution like Third Federal to help their clients achieve their goals and build lasting legacies.”

Clearstead Advisory Solutions will provide Third Federal clients with access to wealth management solutions that are tailored to and aligned with the unique circumstances and objectives of individuals and families.

Third Federal customers can call their local branch, or Customer Care, to be connected to a CAS advisor.

About Third Federal

Third Federal Savings and Loan Association is a leading provider of savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love, trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third Federal’s mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007 (Nasdaq: TFSL). Third Federal, which lends in 28 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to serving consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third Federal, an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in Northeast Ohio, lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and 15 full service branches throughout Florida. As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s assets totaled $17.46 billion.

About Clearstead Advisory Solutions

Clearstead Advisory Solutions (“CAS” or the “Firm”) is defined as a division of Clearstead Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Prior to the April 2024 acquisition of the CAS division, the firm was defined as Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management, LLC (“WST”), an SEC registered investment adviser headquartered in Norfolk, VA. CAS claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS® Prospective clients can obtain a GIPS compliant presentation and/ or the firm’s list of strategy descriptions by contacting CAS with the contact information supplied in this document. GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The firm is a growing financial advisory firm advising approximately $62* billion for private clients and institutions. For private clients—families, individuals, and related entities—Clearstead integrates financial planning, tax planning and preparation, and family office services with research-driven investment management. The firm also serves more than 300 institutional clients, including endowments and foundations, healthcare organizations, colleges and universities, and retirement funds, providing investment policy development, asset allocation strategy, investment selection, and performance reporting. Clearstead offers trust services through Clearstead Trust in Maine and Clearstead Avalon Trust in New Mexico.

For more information, visit www.clearstead.com.

*Approximate as of January 31, 2026. Also includes assets and employees of Clearstead Trust and Clearstead Avalon Trust, which are not registered with the SEC.