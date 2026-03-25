The Golden State Storm Powers the Future of Athlete Performance through Flagship Partnership with DOJO Air

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Golden State Storm, the San Francisco Bay Area’s premier women’s professional tackle and flag football teams and member of the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with DOJO Health, Inc., the creators of DOJO Air; the world’s first data-driven lung training system.

This flagship partnership marks a defining moment for the Golden State Storm as the organization continues to invest in innovative tools that enhance athlete performance and well-being. Through this collaboration, DOJO Air becomes the Storm’s exclusive partner in the “Respiratory Performance Hardware and Breath Tracking” category, marking a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of women’s sports.

Based in San Diego, California, DOJO Air is revolutionizing breathwork through precise, real-time volumetric feedback. The wearable device measures inhale, exhale, and breath-hold capacity with unmatched accuracy, delivering actionable insights through a companion app. By removing the guesswork from breath training, DOJO Air empowers athletes to improve lung strength, boost endurance, sharpen mental clarity, optimize recovery, and unlock peak performance.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with an organization that is pushing the boundaries of women’s sports,” said Craig Olson, DOJO Air CEO. “The Golden State Storm is building something really special, and we’re excited to support their athletes with superior, innovative tools that will enhance their performance, prioritize health, and champion the future of the game.”

The Storm’s athletes will integrate DOJO Air’s technology into their training regimen throughout the 2026 season, starting on March 28th against the San Diego Rebellion. The athletes will gain access to guided volumetric sessions, real-time airflow tracking, and personalized performance data. The BPA-free device is designed for safety and precision, offering a seamless experience that allows players to track measurable improvements over time.

“This partnership represents a major step forward not just for the Golden State Storm, but for the future of athlete health and care in sports,” says Jake Langner, co-owner of the Golden State Storm. “DOJO Air is redefining how athletes understand and train their breath, and we’re proud to bring that innovation directly to our players. This is more than just a sponsorship. It’s an investment in our athletes' health, performance, and long-term success.”

As DOJO Air prepares for its Kickstarter campaign in April and global launch in 2026, the Golden State Storm will serve as a partner in showcasing its technology on a national stage; highlighting the power, discipline, and dedication found within women’s professional football. This partnership reflects DOJO Air’s belief in the growth and impact of women’s sports, and the Storm’s continued commitment to building a culture rooted in excellence, equity, and elite performance.

About the Golden State Storm: The Golden State Storm is the newest franchise in the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC). Competing in both tackle and flag football, the Storm is more than a team — it's a movement dedicated to empowering women and girls through sport. Established in 2025 and set to electrify audiences in their 2026 season debut, the Storm is rooted in equity, power, and community, and is committed to empowering the next generation of female athletes in football. To learn more, visit www.goldenstatestorm.com.

About DOJO Health, Inc.: Based in San Diego, Calif., DOJO Health, Inc., is the creator of DOJO Air, a smart breath-training device that tests, trains, and tracks lung performance using guided light feedback, volumetric breathing, and interactive data to improve respiratory health. Launching on Kickstarter in April, DOJO Air is designed to turn breathing—one of the body’s most fundamental processes—into a trainable, trackable performance metric, empowering users to strengthen their lungs, regulate stress, and unlock better physical and mental performance through smarter breathing. Learn more at DOJO Air.