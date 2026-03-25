Comcast Advertising Launches Outcomes+, a Next Gen Targeting and Attribution Solution Across Traditional and Streaming TV

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the IAB NewFronts, Comcast Advertising, the advertising division of Comcast, announced Comcast Advertising’s Outcomes+, a new solution that gives advertisers unparalleled targeting and attribution across the company’s premium TV and streaming inventory. Powered by Comcast’s unique combination of media, data, and technology, Outcomes+ delivers enhanced outcomes with a portfolio of AI-powered products activated by Comcast’s first-party data and attribution products backed by best-in-class partnerships.

Additionally, Comcast Advertising announced a new partnership with Amazon Ads, giving its local and small-to-medium sized customers access to Prime Video for the first time. These advertisers can now access Amazon Ads premium streaming audiences, which has an average U.S. monthly ad-supported reach of 200MM, unlocking new opportunities to reach relevant audiences at scale. Comcast Advertising is partnering with Amazon DSP to execute these media buys.

“TV has always been a performance driver but achieving and proving that performance hasn’t always matched the simplicity of digital. Outcomes+ transforms that reality,” said Dawn Lee Williamson, Chief Revenue Officer, Media Solutions, Comcast Advertising. “With AI driven precision and premium quality data, Outcomes+ empowers advertisers to find the right audiences and measure outcomes across the entire funnel—because real impact happens throughout the journey, not only at the last click.”

Outcomes+ by Comcast Advertising is an activation and attribution solution designed to help local to global advertisers target audiences from granular to broad, measure impact, and optimize campaigns. The solution is powered by deterministic data from more than 30 million Comcast households—representing over 100MM authenticated viewers. This scale is further strengthened by partnerships with premium publishers, distributors, and streaming platforms that extend Comcast Advertising’s reach to more than 300MM viewers.

New AI-Powered Activation Products

Comcast Advertising is introducing powerful new AI-driven products that combine Comcast’s deterministic data, privacy‑safe purchase insights from leading partners, and advanced machine learning to transform the way advertisers plan and activate campaigns. These products will surface high‑value audiences across every stage of the marketing funnel, giving brands a clearer understanding of the consumers most critical to their success. They include:

An AI-powered proposal assistant that enables the creation of more customized campaign schedules, helping advertisers optimize reach, efficiency, and precision from the start.

LENS, a new AI audience discovery engine that allows clients to identify and target households with no or light exposure to national TV campaigns, whether from their own brand or competitive brands. This capability ensures incremental reach and more strategic allocation of media dollars.

Blockgraph On Demand, which allows advertisers to match their first-party data to Comcast’s data. This self-service platform enables brands to design and activate even more bespoke segments, further strengthening their audience strategies while maintaining stringent privacy standards.

As a result, Comcast Advertising helps marketers better measure true incremental reach, demonstrate media performance, and improve campaign impact. As an example, for a recent MINI USA campaign, the new AI activation products enabled insights derived from national ad exposure to create a more optimized campaign plan that sequenced addressable messaging between national, regional, and local automotive tiers. The campaign drove significant lifts in awareness and consideration, including a 300% increase in brand favorability and a 200% increase in brand recommendation intent. Additionally, participating dealers saw a conversion lift of 35% for new and used vehicles.

These new AI-powered products pair with Comcast Advertising’s ad tech arm, FreeWheel, enabling seamless campaign execution across the full breadth of ad solutions from addressable, with precise, household-level targeting across all screens, to linear programmatic, where advertisers can for the first time buy and optimize premium traditional TV inventory alongside their digital media spend, with full biddable capabilities enabled through programmatic buying platforms.

New Attribution Products

A critical component of Outcomes+ is the ability to deliver outcomes-based measurement from top-of-the-funnel brand metrics to mid- and lower-funnel search and visitation metrics through new and expanded partnerships with Mastercard (aggregated and anonymized spend insights), Sojern, previously known as Adara (travel bookings), Clarivoy (auto visits and conversions), DISQO (brand, search, visitation, and outcomes measurement), Dynata (brand lift studies), Fandango (movie ticket sales), and Polk from S&P Global Mobility (auto transactions), among others.

These partnerships match Comcast’s deterministic TV viewing data with insights from data partners, enabling advertisers to optimize campaigns and prove ROAS across all screens. For instance, a Q4 2025 analysis for a major auto brand matched verified Polk Signals transaction data with privacy‑safe Comcast ad‑exposure data and found that dealers participating in a coordinated national, regional, and local advertising program saw a 25% increase in vehicle purchase rates. The results showed how fully aligned messaging across all levels drives higher conversion.

Comcast Advertising clients can now easily access campaign insights in a new dashboard, myResults. Media investment across TV, streaming, addressable, and sports, paired with attribution demonstrating the impact are available in one view—vastly simplifying actionable insights across today’s fragmented ecosystem.

Expanded Access

The activation and attribution solutions of Outcomes+ drive improved campaign impact because of Comcast Advertising’s direct, scaled access to unified multiscreen audiences across the most powerful publishers in media. This now includes for the first time Prime Video for the company’s local and SMB customers.

Through a new partnership with Amazon Ads, Comcast Advertising’s local and SMB business advertisers will now have access to Prime Video, delivering programmatic access to this premium streaming inventory. The use of Amazon DSP enables Comcast Advertising to execute customized streaming messages by geographic location, showcasing regional offers, location-specific pricing, or local business information while maintaining the scale and simplicity of a single national buy onto Prime Video inventory.

Comcast Advertising’s robust premium video inventory encompasses leading TV publishers such as A+E Global Media (A&E HISTORY and Lifetime), NBCUniversal, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery, to FAST apps like Xumo Play and FAST channels from major content studios including Lionsgate, to top streaming platforms HBO Max, Peacock, Roku, and now Prime Video. This includes the most high-value, culturally relevant content, from the MLB, NFL, and World Cup to Super Bowl LXI inventory.



“With the launch of Outcomes+, we’re advancing our work to level the playing field,” said James Rooke, President of Comcast Advertising. “For too long, outcomes driven by premium TV have been credited to digital platforms because of insufficient and outdated attribution approaches. With our access to premium content from the most important players in media—which now includes Amazon, more sophisticated AI-driven activation products powered by Comcast’s data, and our investment in advanced outcome measurement, we’re on a mission to redefine performance TV and deliver the clarity and accountability marketers deserve.”

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast. As a global leader in media, technology, and advertising, the company fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as among publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies, and other industry players. Comcast Advertising's Media Solutions team provides a streamlined way for advertisers to build brand relevancy and sustainable business outcomes through multiscreen TV advertising campaigns—powered by the media, data, and technology assets of Comcast. Reaching nearly 125 million households – including both Comcast and non-Comcast households – across all 210 DMAs, Comcast Advertising’s Media Solutions delivers seamless, consolidated access to a wide range of premium video inventory and proof of performance using its media, data and technology assets. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, data types and sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. And, Comcast Advertising’s Universal Ads enables brands of any size to seamlessly create, buy, and measure ads across premium video directly from top publishers with no fees. Comcast Advertising, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation.