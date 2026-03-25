Thermo Fisher Scientific and SHL Medical Collaborate to Deliver Fully Integrated Drug-Device Solutions

RIDGEFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced a strategic collaboration with SHL Medical, a leading provider of advanced drug delivery systems, alongside an expansion of sterile fill-finish and autoinjector final assembly capacity at its Ridgefield, NJ site. Together, these investments establish a fully integrated U.S.-based offering spanning sterile manufacturing, device assembly and commercial packaging for drug-device combination products.

Demand for patient-centric, self-administered injectable therapies continues to grow across multiple therapeutic areas including autoimmune diseases, inflammatory conditions, and other chronic diseases. To meet this need, Thermo Fisher is expanding pre-filled syringe (PFS) fill-finish and device assembly in Ridgefield. In parallel, its strategic partnership with SHL Medical enables integration of SHL Medical's Molly® autoinjector platform with Thermo Fisher’s sterile manufacturing network, creating a seamless, end-to-end solution from drug product to finished device.

Thermo Fisher acquired the Ridgefield facility from Sanofi in September 2025 as part of its strategy to strengthen its U.S. manufacturing footprint. The site is being developed as a premier North American hub for integrated sterile fill-finish, autoinjector final assembly and packaging, increasing domestic capacity to support customer supply chains.

“The collaboration with SHL Medical, a global leader in autoinjectors, and our expansion in Ridgefield are important steps in helping our customers meet growing demand,” said Michelle Logan, Vice President, Drug Product – Steriles, North America, Thermo Fisher. “By fully integrating fill-finish with device assembly, we can simplify supply chains, accelerate timelines and ultimately support our customers in delivering critical therapies to patients more efficiently.”

Under the strategic, non-exclusive collaboration, Thermo Fisher and SHL Medical will provide integrated support for SHL Medical’s Molly® autoinjector platform at the Ridgefield site, including device final assembly, packaging and distribution. The collaboration is designed to simplify development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers, supporting a streamlined path from drug product manufacturing through commercialization.

“This collaboration with Thermo Fisher represents a significant milestone for SHL Medical and for the customers we jointly serve,” said Markus Puusepp, Chief Growth Officer, SHL Medical. “By combining SHL Medical’s proven Molly® autoinjector platform and global device expertise with Thermo Fisher’s leading sterile fill-finish and commercial manufacturing capabilities, we are creating a powerful, integrated solution. This installation in Ridgefield underscores our shared commitment to supporting the growing demand for high-quality, patient-centric combination products and accelerating time to market for innovative therapies worldwide.”

The addition of autoinjector capabilities in Ridgefield complements Thermo Fisher’s global network, including sites in Allentown, Pa., Horsham, UK, and planned capacity in Greenville, N.C., creating a scalable platform across development and commercial stages. Continued investments across its steriles network, including Greenville, N.C., Ferentino, Italy and expansion in APAC, further strengthen the company’s ability to support customers with integrated, global manufacturing solutions.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of more than $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.