NUBURU Activates U.S. Defense Manufacturing Infrastructure, Initiates Phase I Execution with Maddox Defense

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a dual-use Defense & Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and software-orchestrated defense systems, today announced the activation of Phase I execution under its previously announced joint venture between its wholly owned subsidiary Nuburu Defense LLC and Maddox Defense Incorporated, marking a key step in the Company’s strategic expansion into U.S.-based defense manufacturing and operational infrastructure.

NUBURU Defense Initiates Green Light To its JV Maddox Defense to begin U.S. Drone Manufacturing and Additive Manufacturing Capabilities Share

This milestone marks NUBURU’s transition into an operational U.S.-based defense manufacturing participant, with active infrastructure now being deployed to support current and future government and allied demand.

This Phase I activation represents the transition from engineering and planning into active operational deployment, with teams currently on-site in Houston, Texas initiating system integration, infrastructure deployment, and manufacturing readiness.

EXECUTION UNDERWAY: FROM CONCEPT TO OPERATIONAL DEPLOYMENT

The program has progressed from planning and engineering into active execution, with personnel engaged in procurement coordination, system integration planning, and facility readiness activities.

The initiative includes the deployment of a climate-controlled mobile additive manufacturing container platform designed to enable rapid, decentralized production capabilities in support of defense, infrastructure, and mission-critical applications.

This solution is expected to support both domestic and international deployment scenarios, enabling manufacturing at or near the point of need—significantly reducing reliance on traditional supply chains and accelerating operational timelines.

ESTABLISHING A U.S. DEFENSE MANUFACTURING PRESENCE

Through this initiative, NUBURU has established a U.S.-based manufacturing and operational footprint, positioning the Company and its subsidiaries to pursue a broad range of U.S. government, defense, and allied contract opportunities.

Execution is being conducted at Maddox Defense’s Houston-based manufacturing facility, a high-capacity industrial site purpose-built for scalable production. The facility is supported by approximately 90,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 12,000 square feet of office infrastructure, 2,000 kilowatts of power capacity.

Houston’s position as the United States’ leading deep-water port city and a global hub for energy and industrial infrastructure further enhances the strategic importance of this deployment, providing direct access to domestic and international supply chains.

ALIGNED WITH GLOBAL DEFENSE PRIORITIES AND DEMAND

Counter-drone and tactical unmanned systems have become a critical priority for defense agencies worldwide as modern conflict dynamics continue to evolve. The rapid proliferation of low-cost unmanned aerial systems across global theaters has driven significant demand for scalable, rapidly deployable manufacturing and response capabilities.

Global demand for counter-UAS systems, tactical drones, and related mission-critical defense technologies is increasing materially as governments prioritize force protection, supply-chain resilience, and rapid deployment capabilities.

NUBURU’s joint venture with Maddox Defense is strategically aligned with these macro trends, positioning the Company to participate in a rapidly expanding market driven by defense modernization, supply chain resilience, and national security priorities.

STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE: SCALABLE ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING SYSTEM

At the core of the initiative is an advanced additive manufacturing system designed to enable rapid prototyping and production, flexible and modular deployment, efficient scaling without linear cost increases, and reduced logistical dependency.

This approach represents a fundamental shift in manufacturing strategy, enabling production capabilities to be deployed closer to operational environments where speed, adaptability, and reliability are critical.

LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY

Dario Barisoni, Co-Executive Chairman of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense LLC, stated:

“The activation of Phase I marks an important step in NUBURU’s evolution from strategic positioning into operational execution in the United States. Through our joint venture with Maddox Defense, we are now advancing infrastructure deployment, system integration, and manufacturing readiness to support evolving defense and mission-critical requirements.”

Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of Maddox Defense, added:

“We are actively supporting the launch of Phase I activities at our Houston facility, where joint teams are engaged in infrastructure setup, system integration, and manufacturing readiness. This collaboration reflects a practical, execution-driven approach to building scalable capabilities in support of evolving defense requirements.”

NEXT PHASE OF DEVELOPMENT

Following Phase I activation, the program is expected to advance into full system integration, infrastructure deployment, and initial production readiness, with additional updates to be provided as key milestones are achieved.

About Nuburu, Inc

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense & Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU’s Defense & Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also:

About Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc fully owns Lyocon S.r.l. (“Lyocon”) an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications.

Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU’s reactivated blue-laser business.

For more information, visit also Home Page - Lyocon.

About Maddox Defense Incorporated

Maddox Defense Incorporated (“Maddox Defense”) is a U.S.-based defense manufacturing company focused on advanced production capabilities supporting unmanned systems, mission-critical components, and defense modernization initiatives. The company serves U.S. defense and allied markets through engineering-driven manufacturing solutions designed to enhance operational readiness and industrial resilience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “seek,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company’s patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

Source: NUBURU, Inc.