SentinelOne Expands Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud to Deliver Autonomous, AI-Powered Security at Global Scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), the AI Security Leader, today announced a significant multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to develop solutions that strengthen cyber defense.

SentinelOne is an established, strategic Google Security partner with validated integrations across Google Security Operations, Google Threat Intelligence, and Chrome Enterprise. The collaboration will deliver new solutions that integrate SentinelOne’s leading EDR, security for AI apps and agents, and an AI-native platform with Google Cloud's global-scale infrastructure and threat intelligence.

"Security teams are under growing pressure to defend increasingly complex environments and protect their highly sensitive data while reducing operational friction," said Melissa Smith, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives at SentinelOne. "With Google Cloud, we have chosen a highly secure and sophisticated platform for a data sovereignty strategy, and a strategic partner for intelligence sharing. By bringing together Google's renowned global threat intelligence, leading AI innovation and world-class cloud data infrastructure with SentinelOne's autonomous security platform and AI-powered runtime protection, we can give customers the ultimate operating advantage for the AI era."

“Our collaboration with SentinelOne focuses on delivering integrated solutions that support data sovereignty requirements and enable the secure adoption of generative AI,” said Satish Thomas, VP of Google Cloud. “By combining Google Cloud's global scale, deep threat intelligence, and advanced AI with SentinelOne's AI-native security platform, we can help customers to strengthen their cyber defense and innovate securely.”

Expanded Global Footprint and Shared Focus on Data Sovereignty

Enterprises operating across regulated markets need security that works everywhere they do — without forcing tradeoffs between coverage, compliance, and control. SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is now available across three strategic Google Cloud regions: North America, Frankfurt, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The collaboration seeks to support AI-powered security with in-country data residency and alignment with regional regulatory frameworks. The expanded footprint underscores SentinelOne's deep investment in Google Cloud infrastructure and its commitment to helping joint customers secure critical workloads and AI initiatives at global scale.

AI Innovation at Scale

SentinelOne is also collaborating with Google Cloud on AI security solutions that protect the full AI stack and give enterprises the confidence to adopt GenAI across the organization.

Modernizing the Security Stack

The endpoint is still the most critical — and most targeted — attack surface in the enterprise, yet too many organizations remain dependent on legacy antivirus and first-generation EDR tools that were never built for AI-driven attacks, cloud-scale environments, or the speed of modern adversaries. These incumbent solutions create the exact fragmentation and blind spots that attackers count on. SentinelOne is giving these organizations a clear path forward: AI-powered, autonomous EDR that delivers 100% detection with zero delays, and designed to integrate seamlessly with Google Cloud environments — so customers can replace legacy tooling without rearchitecting their security operations. As the companies deepen integrations, customers can expect tighter workflows that make it simpler to consolidate fragmented security tooling around enhanced EDR and an autonomous SOC.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is the leader in AI security, setting the standard for using AI and automation to give defenders a decisive operating advantage. Built for those who secure our world, its platform delivers unified coverage across endpoints, identity, cloud, and AI. Powered by Autonomous Security Intelligence, SentinelOne stops attacks at machine speed, reducing risk and delivering clarity and control to stay one step ahead. Headquartered in Mountain View with teams worldwide, SentinelOne protects nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises. From Main Street to Wall Street, the world’s most critical organizations trust SentinelOne with their security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequently quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available free of charge on our website at investors.sentinelone.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any future products, functionality and services may be abandoned or delayed, and as such, you should make decisions to purchase products and services based on features that are currently available. Any forward-looking statements made herein are based on our beliefs and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date hereof. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events.

Category: Investors