Roots Announces Second Year of Partnership with Canadian Basketball Star Toby Fournier, Furthering Commitment to Women in Sport

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global outdoor lifestyle brand Roots Corporation ("Roots") (TSX: ROOT) announces the continuation of its partnership with Canadian NCAA basketball standout, Toby Fournier of Duke University, entering the second year of her role as its Activewear Ambassador.

Building on a successful first year, the renewed partnership underscores Roots growing commitment to championing the next generation of female athletes. The brand is expanding its presence in women’s basketball, from rising stars to professionals.

Over the past year, Fournier has established herself as one of the most exciting players on the court. As she continues to make her mark at Duke University, she will once again represent Roots Activewear in sport marketing campaigns, that celebrate movement and confidence in the game and in everyday life.

“We are thrilled to enter our second year with Toby,” says Leslie Golts, Chief Marketing Officer at Roots. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to women in sport. Toby’s exceptional on-court talent and authentic connection to our brand makes her the perfect ambassador as we continue to expand our reach within the athletic community and inspire the next generation of athletes. We are so proud to have her on our team and support her journey.”

As Roots grows its Activewear category, the brand is deepening its connection to basketball culture. Through partnerships with athletes like Fournier and professional leagues, Roots is reinforcing its commitment to supporting women in sport at every level: from grassroots to the global stage.

“This continued partnership means so much to me,” says Toby Fournier. “As a proud Canadian, I grew up wearing Roots, so having them support me through the early stages of my career is truly a full-circle moment. I know first-hand the impact that sports can have on one’s confidence, so having a brand like Roots invest in my journey is really inspiring.”

All eyes will be on Fournier this season as Duke competes in March Madness. After recently winning the 2026 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which marked their 10th ACC Tournament title, she was announced as a member of the AP All-America third team on March 18.

This announcement comes during International Women’s Month. Roots is also proud to share the second launch of its new limited-edition Official WNBA Collection featuring pieces celebrating Canada’s first WNBA team, now available online and in select stores. The line-up features sweatshirts, t-shirts, and leather goods inspired by the growing cultural influence of the league.

Visit Roots.com and follow @Roots for updates, exciting announcements, and new arrivals.

ABOUT ROOTS

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women’s, men’s, children’s, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With Nature™. We offer products designed to meet life’s everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as “Roots” and “Roots Canada”.

ABOUT TOBY FOURNIER

Toby Fournier is a premier talent in Canadian basketball and a standout power forward for Duke University. Her 2025 season was defined by elite performance, earning ACC Rookie of the Year, All-ACC First Team, and ACC All-Freshman Team honors. A consistent force on the national stage, she was named a three-time USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week and a six-time ACC Rookie of the Week. Most recently, she was named to the 2025 Birmingham 2 Region All-Tournament Team. A veteran of the Canadian National Team system, Toby continues to be a leading voice for the future of women’s athletics.