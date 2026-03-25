AuditSoft and Threads of Life Partner to Support Families Affected by Workplace Tragedy

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuditSoft Inc., Canada’s most widely used software platform for Certificate of Recognition (COR) audits, is proud to announce a new partnership with Threads of Life, the Association for Workplace Tragedy Family Support. As part of this initiative, AuditSoft is introducing an optional $10 and/or $25 donation feature within its license purchase process, giving auditors the opportunity to directly support families affected by workplace fatalities, life-altering injuries, and occupational disease.

Supporting Threads of Life is a natural extension of what we and our partners stand for, and given the scale of our network, even a small optional gesture can translate into meaningful support for families who need it.” Ben Snyman, Founder & CEO, AuditSoft Share

A Certificate of Recognition (COR) is a nationally recognized occupational health and safety certification that validates an employer’s safety management system has been audited and meets established standards. AuditSoft is the platform that powers this process across Canada. With auditors and certifying partners operating from British Columbia to Nova Scotia, more than 10,000 trained auditors on the platform, and approximately 7,000 corporate COR audits completed through AuditSoft each year, the company has become the connective tissue of Canada’s COR industry. The breadth of that network, spanning every major province, dozens of safety associations, and thousands of employers, means that AuditSoft’s commitment to supporting Threads of Life carries with it the collective weight of Canada’s occupational health and safety community.

AuditSoft is proud to support the vital work that Threads of Life does for Canadian workers and their families. Many of AuditSoft’s safety association clients and certifying partners are already recognized Threads of Life partners and supporters. This new initiative formalizes what has long been a shared commitment across the COR community: that workplace tragedies are preventable, and that those affected deserve meaningful support.

“At AuditSoft, we are immersed every day in the world of occupational health and safety. We know better than most what is at stake when safety systems fail. Supporting Threads of Life is a natural extension of what we and our partners stand for, and given the scale of our network, even a small optional gesture can translate into meaningful support for families who need it.” Ben Snyman, Founder & CEO, AuditSoft

Threads of Life is a Canadian registered charity that provides support programs and services to individuals and families impacted by a workplace fatality, life-altering injury, or occupational disease. Through peer support, family forums, online workshops, and its annual Steps for Life fundraising walk, the organization helps families rebuild their lives while promoting the prevention of future tragedies.

“The health and safety community has always been a cornerstone of our support network. Having AuditSoft and its national network of certifying partners join us in this work means more families across Canada will know that help is available when they need it most.” Lorna Catrambone, Director of Development, Threads of Life

How It Works

Starting in March 2026, AuditSoft users completing a license purchase or registration will see a simple, optional prompt to add a $10 and/or $25 donation to Threads of Life. There is no obligation, and 100% of donated funds are passed directly to Threads of Life in support of its family programs and services.

About AuditSoft

AuditSoft is a Calgary-based software company and subsidiary of SafetyVantage Inc. It is Canada’s most widely used platform for Certificate of Recognition (COR) audits, supporting more than 10,000 trained auditors and approximately 7,000 corporate audits per year across Canada from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. AuditSoft serves safety associations, certifying partners, and auditors across Canada, helping organizations manage and continuously improve their occupational health and safety management systems. Learn more at auditsoft.co.

About Threads of Life

Threads of Life — the Association for Workplace Tragedy Family Support — is a Canadian registered charity (Charitable Registration #87524 8908 RR0001) dedicated to supporting families after a workplace fatality, life-altering injury, or occupational disease. Through peer support, healing programs, and national awareness events like Steps for Life, Threads of Life helps families rebuild their lives and works toward the prevention of future tragedies. Learn more at threadsoflife.ca.