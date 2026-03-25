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AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to AXA XL Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) to AXA XL Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Company (Delaware), a subsidiary of AXA S.A. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of AXA XL Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Company reflect AXA S.A.’s consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

The ratings of AXA XL Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Company reflect its key role in the U.S. underwriting market, which is further supported by explicit support through a pooling mechanism, internal reinsurance, common management and common ownership.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Patrick Cyphers
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1719
patrick.cyphers@ambest.com

Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1 908 882 1737
gregory.dickerson@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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AM Best

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English
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#insurance

Contacts

Patrick Cyphers
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1719
patrick.cyphers@ambest.com

Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1 908 882 1737
gregory.dickerson@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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AM Best / LinkedIn
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