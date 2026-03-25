AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to AXA XL Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) to AXA XL Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Company (Delaware), a subsidiary of AXA S.A. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of AXA XL Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Company reflect AXA S.A.’s consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

The ratings of AXA XL Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Company reflect its key role in the U.S. underwriting market, which is further supported by explicit support through a pooling mechanism, internal reinsurance, common management and common ownership.

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