Branch Integrates with Stripe To Offer New Embedded Digital Wallet for Worker Payouts

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Branch, a leading provider of workforce financial infrastructure, today announced its integration with Stripe to become the new embedded digital wallet provider for worker payouts. Companies now have an easy way to launch a customizable digital wallet and branded debit card experience via Stripe Issuing. Whether paying drivers, contractors, marketplace sellers, or frontline teams, Branch’s digital wallet solutions help workers access funds instantly while unlocking rewards and everyday financial tools that help them keep more of what they earn.

“As the embedded wallet option within Stripe Connect, Branch enables businesses to elevate their payout experiences seamlessly while delivering meaningful value to workers.” Share

“Stripe has built one of the most powerful ecosystems for platforms and marketplaces, and its decision to integrate Branch into Stripe Connect underscores the rising demand for digital wallets and flexible payout options,” said Atif Siddiqi, founder and CEO of Branch. “As the embedded wallet option within Stripe Connect, Branch enables businesses to elevate their payout experiences seamlessly while delivering meaningful value to workers.”

A worker-focused digital wallet automates instant payouts and delivers fee-free banking options1 and cash-back rewards that support workers’ everyday needs. The branded offering can help companies increase engagement and retention, without adding support costs. Integrated into Stripe Connect's infrastructure, the Branch-powered digital wallet requires minimal API lift and no pre-funding. Stripe Connect handles the flow of funds.

“This integration allows platforms to manage complex payouts through Branch’s digital wallet while providing workers with branded cards powered by Stripe Issuing,” said Sateesh Srinivasan, Product and Business Lead for Money Management. “Platforms can give contractors faster access to their earnings while simplifying how payouts and spending are managed in one system.”

With this new integration, Branch strengthens its position as the digital wallet of choice for scaling enterprises, delivering flexible, cost-efficient solutions that transform how money moves between companies and the people who power them. For more information, visit https://www.branchapp.com/stripe or visit the Branch booth at Stripe Sessions April 29-30, 2026.

About Branch

Branch provides workforce financial infrastructure, helping businesses and platforms manage the flow of worker payments and the operational processes surrounding them. Companies use Branch to power the movement of earnings to employees and independent contractors—including wages, tips, reimbursements, and other payouts—through financial technology that integrates into existing systems. Beyond facilitating payouts, Branch offers tools that support operational workflows connected to workforce payments. These tools help companies streamline processes, reduce manual work, and support administrative and compliance efforts. Branch powers workforce payments and financial services for many of the nation’s leading companies and platforms across hospitality, marketplaces, vertical SaaS, workforce management systems, and staffing. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

1Branch is not a bank. Banking services provided by Lead Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC insurance only applies for eligible accounts should the bank holding your funds fail. The Branch Mastercard Debit Card is issued by Lead Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard and may be used everywhere Mastercard debit cards are accepted.