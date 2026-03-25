Banyan Treatment Centers and HoloMD Report 90-Day Pilot Results Demonstrating AI-Supported Early Intervention and Continuity of Care in Post-Discharge Recovery

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. & ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banyan Treatment Centers, a national provider of substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health treatment services, and HoloMD, a platform enabling Continuous Precision Psychiatry through Human+AI monitoring and reporting, today announced results from a 90-day pilot of the Banyan Companion™ at Banyan Treatment Centers Texas.

The pilot evaluated HoloMD’s between-visit monitoring model in a high-acuity recovery population following discharge from structured treatment - when relapse risk is elevated and traditional episodic models often lack visibility.

90-Day Pilot Outcomes

90.1% of eligible discharged clients enrolled at discharge

89% accepted terms and initiated monitoring

83% remained active on the platform

36% of monitored clients generated at least one actionable escalation - demonstrating safety validation

19 Human + AI clinical alerts required review or direct intervention by Banyan clinical staff

Alert categories included:

8 clinical deterioration alerts

3 relapse-related alerts

2 formal complaints

1 acute stressor or loss event

5 additional safety-relevant updates

All alerts were reviewed through HoloMD’s human-in-the-loop (HITL) safety oversight process and escalated to Banyan’s alumni and clinical teams as appropriate.

Real-Time Re-Engagement: 20-Minute Response Example

During the pilot, a client who had been silent for more than six weeks disclosed active relapse following the loss of a loved one. Within approximately 20 minutes of disclosure through the platform, Banyan’s team initiated outreach and began re-engagement efforts.

The incident underscores the clinical value of structured, continuous monitoring during the post-discharge period - creating a continuity-of-care bridge that extends clinical reach beyond the facility walls.

“High risk events occur between clinic visits,” said Dr. Bruce Kehr, Founder and CEO of HoloMD. “By combining compassionate AI engagement with human clinical oversight, we are able to surface meaningful risk signals early and support timely, data-informed, precise interventions.”

“Maintaining connection after discharge is central to relapse prevention and long-term recovery,” said John Sory, CEO of Banyan Treatment Centers. “This pilot demonstrates how technology can extend clinical reach, strengthen patient safety, and enhance continuity of care during vulnerable periods.”

About Banyan Treatment Centers

Banyan Treatment Centers is a national provider of substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health treatment services. With multiple locations across the United States, Banyan offers inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, and outpatient programs grounded in evidence-based, patient-centered care.

For more information: https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com

About HoloMD

HoloMD provides the Human+AI infrastructure layer for Continuous Precision Psychiatry monitoring and reporting. Through Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) workflows and structured oversight processes, HoloMD enables early risk detection, reimbursed between-visit care, and actionable insights that strengthen long-term recovery outcomes.

For more information: https://www.holomd.ai