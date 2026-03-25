Andersen Consulting Adds Collaborating Firm Stratis Consulting in Ireland

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Stratis Consulting, a Dublin-based firm specializing in strategic employment relations, people strategy, and workplace policy.

Founded in 2017, Stratis Consulting is an advisory firm recognized for its deep expertise in employment relations and leadership strategy. The firm works closely with senior executives, boards, and HR leaders as a trusted advisor to design practical, people-centered solutions that improve engagement, strengthen leadership effectiveness, and align workforce strategy with long-term business objectives. Stratis Consulting supports organizations navigating M&A activities and major changes in the company to ensure effective practice and implementation of workforce strategies.

“At Stratis, we believe that people strategy enabled by successful employment relations is business strategy,” said Brendan McGinty, managing partner of Stratis Consulting. “Our goal is to help organizations recognize the value of strategic employment relations in advancing their people agenda and translating it into meaningful business and workplace impact. Through our collaboration with Andersen Consulting, we can extend this philosophy to a broader platform, helping global organizations cultivate leadership capability, enhance workforce engagement, and navigate transformation with purpose and confidence.”

“Stratis brings a wealth of expertise in workforce transformation and employment relations,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Its leadership in shaping modern workplace strategies complements our consulting platform and strengthens our ability to deliver integrated solutions that drive sustainable organizational performance.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.