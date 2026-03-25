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Village of Montrose workers ratify new collective agreement

MONTROSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 2087 members who work in the Village of Montrose have voted in favour of a new collective agreement, concluding this round of negotiations.

“This agreement shows what can happen when both sides focus on finding solutions,” says Hailey Knott, CUPE 2087 unit chair for the Village of Montrose. “Through respectful and collaborative dialogue, we were able to reach an agreement that supports workers and strengthens the services our community depends on.”

The new three-year deal runs from March 2026 to March 2029 and includes wage increases of 4.5 percent in the first year, 4 percent in the second, and 4 percent in the third. Key improvements include increased paramedical and dental coverage, as well as additional funding for the wellness program.

CUPE 2087 members provide vital services across Montrose and play a key role in the municipal services residents and businesses count on every day.

COPE491

Contacts

For more information:

Kathryn Davies
CUPE Communications Representative
250-886-6502, kdavies@cupe.ca

Industry:

Canadian Union of Public Employees

Release Versions
English

Contacts

For more information:

Kathryn Davies
CUPE Communications Representative
250-886-6502, kdavies@cupe.ca

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