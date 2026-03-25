Voyager Commends NASA and Administrator Isaacman for Bold and Visionary Directives on Lunar, LEO and Deep Space Initiatives

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) is strongly positioned to support NASA’s Ignition event directives, which outlined the agency’s updated priorities for a permanent lunar presence, commercial low-Earth orbit and deep space exploration. The announcements reinforce the strategic direction Voyager has already been executing against, from its February 2026 lunar initiative and investment in expandable habitat technology to its continued progress with Starlab as a bridge to the next generation of American presence in orbit.

“NASA, under the direction of Administrator Isaacman, has laid out a clear vision for where America is going in space, and its core tenets map directly to what we’ve been building,” said Dylan Taylor, chairman & CEO, Voyager. “Lunar infrastructure, sustained human presence in low-Earth orbit and the defense and national security technologies that underpin it all – this is Voyager. We are a committed partner with NASA on its Ignition directives and will help build next-generation infrastructure on time and within budget.”

NASA’s phased approach to building a permanent lunar base, anchored by an accelerated cadence of commercial deliveries and long-term surface infrastructure, is directly aligned with the company’s strategy. Voyager is focused on delivering the foundational infrastructure for sustained human and robotic lunar operations, spanning cislunar mission management, surface logistics propulsion, power systems and habitation. Its recent investment into Max Space, a world leader in expandable habitat technology, further validates the infrastructure-first approach the company has been advancing.

Starlab, Voyager’s signature space station project, is not only a commercial LEO destination but also serves as a critical steppingstone in building the operational experience, systems integration and crew capabilities that sustained lunar missions will demand. The technologies, logistics frameworks and human spaceflight operations developed through Starlab directly support the longer arc of NASA’s exploration architecture, including its ambitions beyond the Moon.

NASA described the International Space Station as a “world-class orbital laboratory” that has enabled more than 4,000 research investigations and supported more than 5,000 researchers. Designed to meet the needs of government, international and commercial markets, Starlab will have the scale required to serve the same ISS research community. Notably, commercial customers have already significantly oversubscribed Starlab’s commercial payload space, demonstrating the market NASA envisions – where it is one of many customers purchasing commercial services among a larger commercial ecosystem. This early commercial traction with Starlab showcases the benefits of its design and business model compared to other solutions available in the market.

Voyager brings unmatched operational credibility and capability to any LEO transition path NASA ultimately pursues. Voyager is an operator with deep, hands-on ISS experience – the largest commercial user of the International Space Station with the only commercial airlock already installed and operational on the station, completed more than 1,400 missions, including more than 350 satellites deployed, and a history of supporting NASA and commercial human exploration program. This operational heritage is evidenced by the 35 milestones Starlab has successfully accomplished to date under its existing NASA commercial LEO destinations contract.

NASA’s Ignition announcements included a request for information, opening March 25, 2026, on a potential alternative ISS-anchored approach to the LEO transition, and the final path has yet to be determined.

“Starlab and our lunar investments are part of the same grand strategy to build the infrastructure and operational foundation that allows humans to live and work in space permanently,” said Matt Kuta, president, Voyager. “NASA’s directives today point in the same direction we’ve been moving. We are innovative, nimble and built for exactly this kind of pivotal moment. Voyager looks forward to partnering with NASA to provide feedback on both options for the LEO transition articulated in the Ignition event. Given Voyager’s deep technological capabilities and operational track record with NASA, we are strongly positioned for either approach NASA selects.”

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space, Palantir Technologies and Space Applications Services, with strategic partners including Hilton, Journey, Northrop Grumman and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab’s advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space. For more information, visit starlab-space.com.

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